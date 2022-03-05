Restaurant Influencers
NINA MANCHEV of Forte Tapas on Connecting with Social Media Video
Nina Manchev left her comfort zone to connect with new audiences using video. Listen to this interview with Forte Tapas owner and entrepreneur Nina Manchev (@fortetapas) about connecting with video, learning to be confident on camera, and appearing on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. WHAT DID YOU LEARN on this episode of Restaurant Influencers, sponsored by Toast? Leave a review to let us know! Make your restaurant better with Toast: https://bit.ly/3vpeVsc https://restaurantinfluencers.media