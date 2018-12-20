



800: Crypto: He's Advisor Behind Worlds Top ICO's

Ransu Salovaara. He’s the CEO of TokenMarket, the leading token sale advisory and information hub based on Gibraltar. He’s also an advisor for numerous blockchain startups. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Digital Gold What CEO do you follow? – Travis Kalanick Favorite online tool? — Coinbase How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Don’t be so arrogant, don’t think that you know it all. Listen more, talk less Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:28 – Nathan introduces Ransu to the show 02:00 – In February 2014, Ransu’s friend called him and asked if he knew about bitcoin 02:14 – His friend told him to get into bitcoin 02:50 – Ransu is like the Bloomberg of crypto stuff 03:07 – Ransu gets money from the commission of their services to raise money for startups 03:15 – Ransu is involved in Firstblood 03:55 – Ransu shares what he knows about Joe Zhou of Firstblood 04:21 – Christoph of DAO was in Episode 781 of The Top 04:55 – TokenMarket didn’t exist yet during the DAO 05:15 – Ransu is getting 7% of their deal with the startup 05:52 – Ransu shares how they advise startups who are looking into raising money 06:28 – Ransu believes that startups focus more on building their company 06:46 – TokenMarket markets ICOs by going into different community platforms 06:52 – BitcoinTalk, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram are some of the community platforms 07:33 – There are 5000 investors in the ICO field 08:40 – Ransu shares why startups won’t just use ether 09:38 – Civic is one of the ICOs that TokenMarket just recently advised 09:57 – Civic has a KYC system 10:24 – Civic has raised $33M 11:07 – TokenMarket has advised Edgeless, which is their TokenMarket’s first ICO 11:23 – Edgeless raised $3M 13:25 – For the first time, Ransu feels that the USA is falling behind in the crypto world 13:58 – Ransu’s rule of thumb for startups 14:50 – Nathan shares why he thinks ICOs are a scam, and how they actually are not scams 17:00 – The hype of crypto explained 17:20 – Ransu believes that crypto is the beginning of the new digital assets era 18:48 – Every month, the market gets better 19:15 – Nathan shares what he thinks about Uber’s surge pricing and its relativity with ICOs and the crypto world 20:08 – Modern day businesses and startups are the best concepts to go launch ICOs or token issuance 21:38 – There are ICOs with the same concept as Uber and Airbnb, but are still not at par with the two 22:40 – Ransu often receives different pitches and some have concepts that are difficult to execute 23:00 – An ICO fail because of the team, the market, the demand, their failure to deliver and lack of tokens 24:45 – Transitioning from a regular startup to an ICO is difficult 27:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Companies looking into their ICO should focus on building their business and strengthening its foundation and service first and foremost. Not all concepts work for an ICO. Cryptocurrency is the beginning of the new digital asset era. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives