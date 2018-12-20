Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
800: Crypto: He's Advisor Behind Worlds Top ICO's
Ransu Salovaara. He’s the CEO of TokenMarket, the leading token sale advisory and information hub based on Gibraltar. He’s also an advisor for numerous blockchain startups. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Digital Gold What CEO do you follow? – Travis Kalanick Favorite online tool? — Coinbase How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Don’t be so arrogant, don’t think that you know it all. Listen more, talk less   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:28 – Nathan introduces Ransu to the show 02:00 – In February 2014, Ransu’s friend called him and asked if he knew about bitcoin 02:14 – His friend told him to get into bitcoin 02:50 – Ransu is like the Bloomberg of crypto stuff 03:07 – Ransu gets money from the commission of their services to raise money for startups 03:15 – Ransu is involved in Firstblood 03:55 – Ransu shares what he knows about Joe Zhou of Firstblood 04:21 – Christoph of DAO was in Episode 781 of The Top 04:55 – TokenMarket didn’t exist yet during the DAO 05:15 – Ransu is getting 7% of their deal with the startup 05:52 – Ransu shares how they advise startups who are looking into raising money 06:28 – Ransu believes that startups focus more on building their company 06:46 – TokenMarket markets ICOs by going into different community platforms 06:52 – BitcoinTalk, Twitter, Facebook and Telegram are some of the community platforms 07:33 – There are 5000 investors in the ICO field 08:40 – Ransu shares why startups won’t just use ether 09:38 – Civic is one of the ICOs that TokenMarket just recently advised 09:57 – Civic has a KYC system 10:24 – Civic has raised $33M 11:07 – TokenMarket has advised Edgeless, which is their TokenMarket’s first ICO 11:23 – Edgeless raised $3M 13:25 – For the first time, Ransu feels that the USA is falling behind in the crypto world 13:58 – Ransu’s rule of thumb for startups 14:50 – Nathan shares why he thinks ICOs are a scam, and how they actually are not scams 17:00 – The hype of crypto explained 17:20 – Ransu believes that crypto is the beginning of the new digital assets era 18:48 – Every month, the market gets better 19:15 – Nathan shares what he thinks about Uber’s surge pricing and its relativity with ICOs and the crypto world 20:08 – Modern day businesses and startups are the best concepts to go launch ICOs or token issuance 21:38 – There are ICOs with the same concept as Uber and Airbnb, but are still not at par with the two 22:40 – Ransu often receives different pitches and some have concepts that are difficult to execute 23:00 – An ICO fail because of the team, the market, the demand, their failure to deliver and lack of tokens 24:45 – Transitioning from a regular startup to an ICO is difficult 27:20 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Companies looking into their ICO should focus on building their business and strengthening its foundation and service first and foremost. Not all concepts work for an ICO. Cryptocurrency is the beginning of the new digital asset era.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.