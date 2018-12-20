



798: Mobile Ad Tech Passes $100m in Revenues

Harry Kargman. He's a passionate entrepreneur who bootstrapped Kargo over 17 years into the leading mobile brand advertising marketplace. He's obsessed with art, design and New York and has been helping steward the ad council in a partnership for New York. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Only the Paranoid Survive What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Skype, Slack and other product tools How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "It's going to be okay" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:08 – Nathan introduces Harry to the show 02:41 – Kargo is the largest brand advertising company for mobile 02:45 – Their focus is on high end brands that are highly creative 03:16 – Kargo is a technology company 03:43 – They built a technology that will make an ad on mobile a high end brand experience 04:12 – The ad renders perfectly on a mobile page 05:52 – Kargo works with around 98% of the major media companies and publishers 06:21 – Most of Kargo's customers are Fortune 1000 companies 07:13 – Kargo charges as a technology play for publishers, like a SaaS model 07:28 – It is integrated into the media that runs on the platform 07:50 – Kargo also takes a percentage of media that runs through the platform 08:21 – Kargo is focused on quality as they've turned down a lot of publishers 08:41 – Kargo only has the best quality for advertisers 09:00 – The average cut Kargo is taking 09:25 – Harry shares how they're taking the cut with the kind of service that they provide 10:29 – The vision that Kargo has is that they're on equal partnerships 11:14 – In 2015, Kargo passed $100M in annual revenue 11:18 – The growth, year over year, is around 100% 11:56 – 2017 is a big year for Kargo where they're building a technology that is new to the market 12:23 – Kargo has an AdLab that they try to bring to advertisers 13:11 – Kargo is 15-20% SaaS and 85% is media 13:22 – The goal for next year 13:58 – Total team size is 270 14:25 – Kargo will have a partnership with NBC in 2018 15:07 – Kargo is completely bootstrapped 15:32 – Before pivoting, Kargo was trying to build software and services for operators 15:38 – However, operators wanted to take 18 months to 2 years for testing which is impossible for startups 16:18 – Kargo just got into the water, expecting major media companies to sell their ads and media properties 17:36 – The Famous Five 19:12 – Harry's wife, Jill Kargman of Odd Mom Out will be on tour 3 Key Points: Develop a product that will make Fortune 1000 companies need you. Regardless of the size of the deal, maintain equal partnership with your partners. Stay bootstrapped as long as you can and as long as you want.