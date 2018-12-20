Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
797: SaaS: How He Did $30m 2016 Revenue And Will Hit $40m This Year
Irv Shapiro. He’s responsible for the overall business strategy and corporate leadership as the CEO of DialogTech. DialogTech provides the industry a leading, actionable, marketing analytics platform for businesses that value inbound sales calls. The company was named an Inc 500 company in servicing close to 5000 businesses worldwide—ranging from emerging companies to the world’s largest enterprises. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Purple Cow What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? —The Top Inbox How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “I should have stayed in architecture school”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:04 – Nathan introduces Irv to the show 02:51 – DialogTech is Irv’s third rodeo in the industry 03:10 – Metamor Technologies is a system information business that built large office systems 03:35 – It scaled to 500 people and was sold to Corestaff 03:51 – It was sold in 1997 for $38M 04:11 – After Metamor, Irv started Edventions which was in the early days of the internet when schools were concerned about internet safety and its environment 04:40 – Edventions provided a safe internet environment 04:51 – In 2000, everything crashed and it was sold to Edison Schools 05:17 – DialogTech’s team size is 150 05:20 – Current revenue is at $40M 05:25 – 2016 revenue was $35M 05:30 – DialogTech raised a total of $60M 05:45 – DialogTech did their A round in July of 2007 06:15 – DialogTech helps companies who receive inbound calls to become more effective, efficient and close more sales 06:37 – DialogTech does four things technology-wise: 06:59 – It tells the customer’s behavior on your website 07:04 – The data then can be used by the marketing team 07:33 – An example of this is a life insurance call 08:18 – Tracking is by a unique phone number 09:38 – When a website is visited, a unique phone number is shown 10:14 – DialogTech is a SaaS model, but is in essence a cloud model 10:32 – Charges vary if the calls are in a batch or if it is an unlimited plan 10:37 – Customers pay between $150K a month to over $100K a month 10:55 – DialogTech has almost 5K customers 11:19 – Irv shares a growth tactic they tried that didn’t work 12:36 – They sent burner phones to over 200 marketing executives that have videos on them that will play after opening the phone 12:55 – They’ve spent over $20K for the campaign but they were not able to get a single sale 13:20 – Annual logo churn is around 8-9% 13:35 – Monthly revenue churn on the enterprise side is around .4% 13:47 – DialogTech has around 98% revenue retention 14:59 – 3K of their 5K customers are legacy customers who are at a lower price point 15:09 – Irv believes that they will reach $40M in revenue by end of 2017 15:30 – The volume of calls that DialogTech processes requires a technology that needs funds 15:55 – Gross margin is around 65% 16:38 – CAC depends on segment 16:43 – Gross margin payback is 18-24 months 16:59 – Irv explains how they compute it 17:45 – LTV is 5-7 years for enterprise customers 18:13 – DialogTech has around 40 engineers, 50 in sales overall, 12-15 customer support, and the rest in back end 19:50 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Target goals can be reached with a consistent model and growth tactics in play. We learn from our mistakes, so don’t be afraid to make them. Weigh the pros and cons of raising capital; if there is a need, then go for it.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.