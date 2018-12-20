



796: Crypto: Kim Jong-un Crypto Funded Nukes vs. Billions Out of Poverty

Andreas Antonopoulos. He’s a technologist and serial entrepreneur. He has become one of the most well-known and well respected in bitcoin. He’s the author of Mastering Bitcoin, published by O’Reilly Media. Andreas is also considered the best technical guide in bitcoin and The Internet of Money—another term that he coined—is his book about why bitcoins matter. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Digital Gold What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Trello How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “What you’re worrying about is really not worth worrying about, just go for it” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:50 – Nathan introduces Andreas to the show 03:17 – Cryptocurrency is still volatile 03:20 – Most ICOs nowadays still converts 60-80% of funds 04:00 – There’s no single system in crypto 04:21 – Andreas thinks that it isn’t the matter of ideology, but a matter of being a rational actor 04:48 – From a regulatory perspective, Andreas foresees that more than 90% of the ICOs will fail 05:00 – Founders get rich because of the investors not doing much to evaluate the ICOs 05:20 – There’s a lot of immature products coming to ICOs 05:47 – The cycle will just burn through a lot of money 06:12 – Andreas isn’t involved in any ICOs and he’s actually against investing in them 06:50 – ICOs can be seen as another space for crowd funding which bridges the gap between angel investment and VC 07:15 – At this time, there’s a lot of risk in ICO 07:44 – Cryptocurrency is the application of networks and market economics to the flow of money internationally 07:50 – Just like the internet was the application of a flat network system to communication around the world 08:23 – It is a system that doesn’t belong to any company or to any one person 08:27 – It removed intermediaries in banking and finance 09:00 – You don’t have to trust the person you’re dealing with, but just trust the platform 09:32 – It is extremely important for developing nations 10:28 – Andreas shares how cryptocurrency protected his mom’s cash retirement from failing Greek banks because of Greece’s current economy 11:12 – Nathan shares a sample scenario with ISIS using cryptocurrency to attack Greece 11:28 – Andreas shares why the US shouldn’t have spent 20 years bombing them as it led them to acquire weapons 13:30 – If Kim Jong-Un wants to acquire weapons in cryptocurrency, there’s no current way to regulate it 14:42 – The ability of the government to control the money leads to corruption and oppression of people 15:03 – “No, you can’t control money” 15:50 – Andreas is more interested in insuring that people who are trapped in poverty have the means to provide for basic necessities 16:50 – Andreas’ point regarding the future of the world depending on cryptocurrency 17:56 – ICO is a productive application of capital and investment, believing that there will be a return 18:31 – There’s a lot of people speculating about the future 19:11 – The comparisons between different cryptocurrencies and their market capital are not useful 19:24 – It is mostly based on speculation at the moment 20:50 – Andreas’ primary advice is not to buy crypto, but to earn it 20:55 – It is an online visual economy 21:22 – He has been earning his cryptocurrencies for the past 3 years 21:44 – The speaking deal of Andreas is in bitcoin, plus 20% 22:06 – He liquidates his tokens on a monthly basis 23:00 – There are some establishments that receive cryptocurrencies 23:45 – There are also a lot of BTMs or bitcoin automated machines available 24:22 – There are also local traders for cryptocurrencies but you just have to be cautious 25:12 – The questions Nathan should be asking for a pitch of a $5M crypto hedge fund 25:30 – Crypto funds are holding crypto for thousands of investors 25:40 – Their security should be a thousand times better and most companies can’t do that 26:00 – It’s easy to hack on a computer 26:35 – This is very similar to DAO 26:44 – The better way is to hold crypto funds individually by putting them into a wallet 27:24 – “You can’t keep information securely concentrated in one place” 28:57 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: As of this moment, it is not that wise to invest in an ICO. 