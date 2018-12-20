Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
795: SaaS: With $117m Raised, Google Tried to Kill Him But He's Winning App Deeplinking Wars
Alex Austin. He’s the CEO and co-founder of Branch, a leading mobile deep linking platform with solutions that unify mobile user experience and measurement across devices, platforms and channels. He founded Branch back in 2014 while attending Stanford Graduate School of Business. Before founding Branch, Ale founded Kindred Prints, had engineering roles at NASA and holds many research papers under his name.  Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Mistborn Trilogy What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — JMP Statistical Analysis How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – You have to start your own company, don't wait. There is never the right time.   Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:04 – Nathan introduces Alex to the show 02:46 – Alex shares how he moved from NASA to a deep linking platform 03:33 – Alex realized that he hated school and loves building instead 03:57 – Alex still does building projects on his free time 04:33 – Alex started Branch when they were building the Kindred app 04:46 – The problem they faced was discovery as it was hard for people to find the app 05:36 – The only way people find Kindred is through the app store 05:48 – Alex created an ability to link to their photobooks with the ideal model 06:00 – They were able to do deep linking which is the ability to link to a page inside an app and have people discover the app for the content inside 06:12 – Branch was then able to solve a general problem 06:28 – Alex then decided to sell Kindred 07:34 – They didn’t see Kindred as a billion dollar company 07:47 – When they started Branch, people were already asking them about the technology 08:30 – Currently, 40% of the app ecosystem is using Branch today 08:42 – Airbnb is one of the apps that uses Branch—if you use it to find a property, then send a link to a friend, that link would be a branch link 09:05 – The goal is to get 90% of the app ecosystem to use Branch 09:26 – Google will allow you to search data on the web and Branch will search through all the pages 09:37 – Branch charges through the usage of the link 09:41 – The ultimate goal is to build a discovery platform 09:47 – Branch is a SaaS business 10:19 – For big companies, the charge is actually by tier 10:47 – Average deal size for enterprise client is $55-60K annually 10:57 – Branch just started selling to enterprise 11:03 – Branch was launched in 2014 11:09 – The platform was initially being given away 11:33 – They only turned on their paywall more than 7 months ago 11:39 – Branch raised $117M 11:57 – It was a priced seed round and a carryover from Kindred 12:38 – Team size is around 120 with 65 engineers 13:40 – The weirdest marketing tactic they did was they went to Stack Overflow and answered questions back linking to their product 14:38 – Branch just started a meetup group where people can talk about mobile growth 15:22 – Over 26K developers are using the SDKs 15:33 – When they first started, they’ve worked on different series of ideas that failed to work 15:51 – It took a couple of months for them to gain momentum 16:40 – Number of paying customers 17:18 – 99% of the revenue comes from enterprise customers 18:35 – The app ecosystem is like Yahoo, in 1995 18:53 – Google allowed the access to the information on the web 19:19 – Branch is built as SaaS because it keeps the lifeline long 19:55 – How Alex delivers his pitch 20:18 – Alex doesn’t want to have competition and they always make sure to kill off those who start to compete 20:57 – The platform is designed to have a network effect 21:36 – EOCO is the company that closed after competing with Branch 22:20 – Alex’s wife is a VC but she’s not invested in Branch 24:28 – Alex isn’t really doing Branch for the money alone 24:58 – Alex sees Branch as his contribution to make a great impact 26:00 – “There’s always a big company to go after” 26:13 – Google launched a product last year which is a direct replica of Branch 29:00 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Develop a solution to a problem and customers will flock to you. As shady as your tactic may be, organic traffic is still the best source of traffic. There will always be bigger companies than yours; don’t let it stop you from improving and growing.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.