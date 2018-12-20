



793: Will This Funded Event Ticketing Company ICO?

Sandy Khaund. He's the CEO of Upgraded, a platform for tickets using blockchain technologies. Previously, he was the CTO at InStadium, a sports venue ad network and senior director at Turner Broadcasting along with CEO of Iryrnsoft, a video-based learning for mobile devices. He was also the COO of teen social network at Piczo and director at Microsoft. Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:02 – Nathan introduces Sandy to the show 02:37 – Upgraded has a solution widget that addresses the problem of event tickets 02:52 – Alot of the tickets are fake and being sold on Craigslist 03:31 – The Cryptography has worked so well that there's only one bitcoin 03:54 – Upgraded has a tokenization aspect which converts tickets into a blockchain ticket 04:02 – Another revenue model as an alternative to Stubhub 05:04 – Upgraded has already made less than $50K in revenue 05:11 – Sandy started Upgraded last March 05:30 – There are 4 full-time people on the team 05:45 – The cofounder was initially a consultant and Sandy has more in equity 06:07 – The initial fund was from Sandy's personal savings 06:14 – Sandy took an Angel investment of $300K on a convertible note 06:33 – With 4% interest and $7M cap 07:11 – Sandy and the team are still talking about the ICO 09:00 – Right now, cryptocurrency relates to the currency valuation 09:12 – For Sandy, he's more about the technology rather than the currency 11:10 – Sandy wants to make sure that what he will do what is right for the business 11:50 – Nathan talks about the regulations in ICOs 12:11 – Sandy had a talk with his attorney about ICOs and blockchain 12:40 – As of the moment, anything can happen 13:30 – There was also some acquisition talks with Upgraded but Sandy turned it down 14:03 – Sandy didn't build Upgraded for the money 14:20 – "I just want to keep creating" 15:16 – Sandy thinks it is still too early for the company to do ICOs 15:45 – Nathan talks about the issue DAO had 3 Key Points: While ICO is one of the hottest topics in blockchains, some companies would rather not delve into it at this time. Create a utility that can solve one of the most taken for granted problems. Do the work that you would do for free and then get someone to pay you for it.