791: BrightFunnel Marketing Tech Passes $3m ARR, 70 Customers

Chris Mann. He has over 25 years of experience in product management and strategy. In 2010, he joined Bizo and created a marketing automation system for B2B paid advertising and led the company through its $175M acquisition by LinkedIn. He was also involved in LinkedIn's advertising business. Prior to Bizo, Chris held product leadership role in IBM and Coremetrics. Today, he is the CEO leading Brightfunnel. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Hard Thing About Hard Things and High Output Management What CEO do you follow? – Russ Glass Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Come from the heart" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:00 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:53 – Chris was the head of product at Bizo when they were just starting with 15 people 03:31 – Chris began advising for Brightfunnel when there were only 18 people in the company 03:41 – He was still at LinkedIn at the time and the previous CEO told Chris to join them 03:58 – Chris joined as head of product and the transition was planned for him to take the CEO seat 04:06 – Chris took the CEO seat in April 04:30 – Chris had to stay with LinkedIn after the acquisition 04:55 – Chris thinks LinkedIn won't have a mature and dominant advertising platform from a scale standpoint 05:22 – "The scale would never get to Facebook" 06:20 – Chris has been in the advertising game for 8 years 06:35 – Back at Bizo, Chris built something like Brightfunnel 06:49 – When Bizo came to LinkedIn, they acquired Fliptop 07:18 – LinkedIn isn't the company you should go to when you want to improve your advertising 07:39 – Chris solved the problem and he knows B2B marketing well 08:24 – Chris talks about the transition 08:46 – The transition has been smooth 08:53 – Chris has built great credibility and relationships within the company 09:13 – The company just had a record quarter where new ARR was three times more than last year 10:33 – In B2B marketing today, there isn't a measurement platform that can see every single marketing activity 10:49 – Brightfunnel puts the data together in a way that it is understandable for the marketers to optimize 11:55 – Brightfunnel is SaaS-based with an annual subscription 12:08 – ASP last quarter was $93K which is great for a cloud company 12:35 – 150 marketers have touched Brightfunnel 13:33 – Brightfunnel doesn't take any deal less than $30K 13:44 – Average ARR per customer is around $50K 13:53 – Team size is 45, 1/3 engineers with 8 in marketing and 6 in sales 15:00 – When Brightfunnel was at a Marketo's conference, the head of marketing brought in puppies 15:30 – There were a lot of people who came to their booth 15:57 – Cost per lead has been around $59 across all programs 16:10 – Conversion is 30% of their pipeline 17:38 – For $1M a quarter for a new ARR, Chris wants to have 5M pipeline 18:00 – Team is based in San Francisco with 2 remote 18:24 – Brightfunnel just crossed the 70-customer mark 19:09 – Average ARR 19:50 – Logo churn is around 10% annual 20:20 – RPU expansion is around 20-25% 21:41 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The transition from one company to another is always a learning experience. LinkedIn won't have a mature and dominant advertising platform. Marketers need a platform like Brightfunnel that will help them become more effective with their campaigns.