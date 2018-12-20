Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
791: BrightFunnel Marketing Tech Passes $3m ARR, 70 Customers
Chris Mann. He has over 25 years of experience in product management and strategy. In 2010, he joined Bizo and created a marketing automation system for B2B paid advertising and led the company through its $175M acquisition by LinkedIn. He was also involved in LinkedIn’s advertising business. Prior to Bizo, Chris held product leadership role in IBM and Coremetrics. Today, he is the CEO leading Brightfunnel. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Hard Thing About Hard Things and High Output Management What CEO do you follow? – Russ Glass Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Come from the heart”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:00 – Nathan introduces Chris to the show 02:53 – Chris was the head of product at Bizo when they were just starting with 15 people 03:31 – Chris began advising for Brightfunnel when there were only 18 people in the company 03:41 – He was still at LinkedIn at the time and the previous CEO told Chris to join them 03:58 – Chris joined as head of product and the transition was planned for him to take the CEO seat 04:06 – Chris took the CEO seat in April 04:30 – Chris had to stay with LinkedIn after the acquisition 04:55 – Chris thinks LinkedIn won’t have a mature and dominant advertising platform from a scale standpoint 05:22 – “The scale would never get to Facebook” 06:20 – Chris has been in the advertising game for 8 years 06:35 – Back at Bizo, Chris built something like Brightfunnel 06:49 – When Bizo came to LinkedIn, they acquired Fliptop 07:18 – LinkedIn isn’t the company you should go to when you want to improve your advertising 07:39 – Chris solved the problem and he knows B2B marketing well 08:24 – Chris talks about the transition 08:46 – The transition has been smooth 08:53 – Chris has built great credibility and relationships within the company 09:13 – The company just had a record quarter where new ARR was three times more than last year 10:33 – In B2B marketing today, there isn’t a measurement platform that can see every single marketing activity 10:49 – Brightfunnel puts the data together in a way that it is understandable for the marketers to optimize 11:55 – Brightfunnel is SaaS-based with an annual subscription 12:08 – ASP last quarter was $93K which is great for a cloud company 12:35 – 150 marketers have touched Brightfunnel 13:33 – Brightfunnel doesn’t take any deal less than $30K 13:44 – Average ARR per customer is around $50K 13:53 – Team size is 45, 1/3 engineers with 8 in marketing and 6 in sales 15:00 – When Brightfunnel was at a Marketo’s conference, the head of marketing brought in puppies 15:30 – There were a lot of people who came to their booth 15:57 – Cost per lead has been around $59 across all programs 16:10 – Conversion is 30% of their pipeline 17:38 – For $1M a quarter for a new ARR, Chris wants to have 5M pipeline 18:00 – Team is based in San Francisco with 2 remote 18:24 – Brightfunnel just crossed the 70-customer mark 19:09 – Average ARR 19:50 – Logo churn is around 10% annual 20:20 – RPU expansion is around 20-25% 21:41 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: The transition from one company to another is always a learning experience. LinkedIn won’t have a mature and dominant advertising platform. Marketers need a platform like Brightfunnel that will help them become more effective with their campaigns.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.