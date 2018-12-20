



790: Book in a Box Passes $11.3m in Revenue, 500+ Authors

JT McCormick. He's an American businessman, author and speaker. Most recently, he served as President of Technology company HeadSpring before his current role as president & CEO at Book in a Box. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Cyrus the Great What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – It's not about the high school diploma. It's about the work ethic and the sacrifice you're willing to put in to achieve greatness Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:47 – Nathan introduces JT to the show 02:08 – It is possible to buy a bestseller from Book in a Box 02:23 – The cost will depend on many factors 02:40 – One of Nathan's friends spent almost $250K on Book in a Box because he wanted to put out a book and increase his speaking fee 03:15 – There are many people who paid more than $250K to get a book out 03:21 – Nathan read his friend's book and thought it was trash, but his friend's speaking fee increased 03:33 – It's still a positive ROI 04:02 – Book in a Box specializes in ensuring the books are filled with valuable and meaningful content 05:11 – Book in a Box has made it possible for authors to publish their book 05:27 – JT just met a professional speaker who has been in the business for 22 years, but never had a book 05:34 – He never got the time to write a book 05:41 – Book in a Box will just interview him and write the book for him 05:52 – "Your book written in your tone, your voice" 06:09 – Nathan shares how Book in a Box makes you spill the beans 06:41 – Cost is $25K which is $5K a month for five months 06:58 – The quality of the books are the same as the ones from Barnes and Noble 07:13 – Nathan got a deal from Portfolio Random House 07:37 – Book in a Box provides proposals and manuscripts for their clients to bring to publishing houses 08:00 – Book in a Box has worked with a total of 500 authors 08:31 – Book in a Box launched in 2015 09:00 – Book in a Box is one of the unicorn companies in the startup world 09:13 – "We, as Book in a Box, have no debt, no private equity, no VC money and we are extremely profitable" 09:27 – Book in a Box has changed pricing a couple of times 09:38 – When JT met Tucker and Zach, the co-founders, he was actually looking for someone to write his book 10:14 – Tucker offered JT three pricing models, $10K, $18K and $30K and JT chose the latter because he wanted a high-quality book 10:51 – JT explained how the pricing turned out to be just one pricing model which is $25K 11:33 – Total revenue since 2015 is $11.3M 12:07 – Book in a Box currently averages 25-30 books a month which has continuously grown to 50-75 a month 12:29 – Team size is 30 full-timers with over 100 freelancers 13:13 – "We're a relationship company" 14:17 – Book in a Box treats their freelancers with respect and pays them on time 15:05 – Book in a Box helps with marketing and book sales 15:14 – Customers go to Book in a Box for one of three reasons; credibility, thought leadership or lead generation 15:48 – Book in a Box created Thought Leader Media 16:01 – Pricing starts at $15K to up to $75K yearly 16:17 – The pricing varies depending on the author needs 16:51 – Thought Leader Media just rolled out in Q1 16:58 – 35 out of 250 published books are in Thought Leader Media 17:10 – Total book sales from Book in a Box authors 18:50 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Those who want to have a book written, but can't manage to start can simply utilize companies such as Book in a Box. Pricing is crucial in every business—it's either you make it big or lose everything. Respect and an excellent work ethic are keys to success.