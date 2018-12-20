790: Book in a Box Passes $11.3m in Revenue, 500+ Authors

Podcast / The Top
JT McCormick. He’s an American businessman, author and speaker. Most recently, he served as President of Technology company HeadSpring before his current role as president & CEO at Book in a Box. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Cyrus the Great What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Slack How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – It’s not about the high school diploma. It’s about the work ethic and the sacrifice you’re willing to put in to achieve greatness   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:47 – Nathan introduces JT to the show 02:08 – It is possible to buy a bestseller from Book in a Box 02:23 – The cost will depend on many factors 02:40 – One of Nathan’s friends spent almost $250K on Book in a Box because he wanted to put out a book and increase his speaking fee 03:15 – There are many people who paid more than $250K to get a book out 03:21 – Nathan read his friend’s book and thought it was trash, but his friend’s speaking fee increased 03:33 – It’s still a positive ROI 04:02 – Book in a Box specializes in ensuring the books are filled with valuable and meaningful content 05:11 – Book in a Box has made it possible for authors to publish their book 05:27 – JT just met a professional speaker who has been in the business for 22 years, but never had a book 05:34 – He never got the time to write a book 05:41 – Book in a Box will just interview him and write the book for him 05:52 – “Your book written in your tone, your voice” 06:09 – Nathan shares how Book in a Box makes you spill the beans 06:41 – Cost is $25K which is $5K a month for five months 06:58 – The quality of the books are the same as the ones from Barnes and Noble 07:13 – Nathan got a deal from Portfolio Random House 07:37 – Book in a Box provides proposals and manuscripts for their clients to bring to publishing houses 08:00 – Book in a Box has worked with a total of 500 authors 08:31 – Book in a Box launched in 2015 09:00 – Book in a Box is one of the unicorn companies in the startup world 09:13 – “We, as Book in a Box, have no debt, no private equity, no VC money and we are extremely profitable” 09:27 – Book in a Box has changed pricing a couple of times 09:38 – When JT met Tucker and Zach, the co-founders, he was actually looking for someone to write his book 10:14 – Tucker offered JT three pricing models, $10K, $18K and $30K and JT chose the latter because he wanted a high-quality book 10:51 – JT explained how the pricing turned out to be just one pricing model which is $25K 11:33 – Total revenue since 2015 is $11.3M 12:07 – Book in a Box currently averages 25-30 books a month which has continuously grown to 50-75 a month 12:29 – Team size is 30 full-timers with over 100 freelancers 13:13 – “We’re a relationship company” 14:17 – Book in a Box treats their freelancers with respect and pays them on time 15:05 – Book in a Box helps with marketing and book sales 15:14 – Customers go to Book in a Box for one of three reasons; credibility, thought leadership or lead generation 15:48 – Book in a Box created Thought Leader Media 16:01 – Pricing starts at $15K to up to $75K yearly 16:17 – The pricing varies depending on the author needs 16:51 – Thought Leader Media just rolled out in Q1 16:58 – 35 out of 250 published books are in Thought Leader Media 17:10 – Total book sales from Book in a Box authors 18:50 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Those who want to have a book written, but can’t manage to start can simply utilize companies such as Book in a Box. Pricing is crucial in every business—it’s either you make it big or lose everything. Respect and an excellent work ethic are keys to success.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
