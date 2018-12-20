Podcast / The Top
The Top
788: Ad Tech Agency Does $17m Gross Profit 2016, $30m VC Raised
Patrik Fagerlund. He’s been working with mobile internet since the 90s. He’s an engineer by training and now, he’s the CEO and founder of Widespace, a mobile adtech company. Outside of work, he loves spending time with his family with his four kids and his wife along with many activities and sports. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Business Insider What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Slack and Flatly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Be what you want to be”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:00 – Nathan introduces Patrik to the show 02:36 – Widespace is a mobile advertising campaign 02:40 – It was spun out in 2007 from what Patrik thought was a great media channel 03:04 – Patrik sold media fueled by their technology 03:10 – Selling media per CPM which is $10 per impression 03:31 – This was the business model in 2009 04:00 – $2M was the total ad spend for the previous model and 40% went to the company 04:26 – Team size was 9 04:38 – Widespace's current business model spent $30M for ads 04:40 – Team size is 130 04:41 – “We’re moving into selling technology at a rapid space” 04:49 – Widespace extends their tools and technology for both the supply and demand 05:09 – Widespace focuses more on selling their technology 05:28 – The model is close to SaaS, but the pricing depends on the volume and usage 06:11 – Of the top 50 global advertisers, Widespace serves 70% of them 06:24 – Widespace works with most of the umbrella agency companies in the world 06:51 – The tech of Widespace is a full-stack offering 07:01 – The algorithm is based on interests 07:18 – If Widespace goes against other legacy technologies in adtech, Widespace will outperform them 07:46 – A customer pays 50% of their ad spend to make use of Widespace’s technology 07:54 – It’s a volume game, the more a customer pays, the less Widespace charges 08:04 – If a customer puts $20M into Widespace’s system, it will go down to below $10M 08:53 – Average ARR is around $4M 09:06 – Since Widespace is a full-stack, they service both demand and supply 09:11 – There’s a cap on the demand side and a supply cap to serve the supply 09:26 – The suppliers are the top publishers in the world 09:45 – Widespace takes a cut from the demand and supply side 09:56 – Widespace charges on the extended version of the algorithm as well 10:11 – Last year’s processed ad spend is shy of $40M 10:49 – 2016 total revenue is around $17M 11:04 – Widespace was initially bootstrapped 11:16 – Widespace has raised close to $30M 11:33 – Over the years, Widespace had propositions from strategics but they turned them down 12:08 –Widespace is currently working with 500 suppliers/publications 12:17 – Widespace keeps control of their supply and has deeper integration 13:07 – A few years ago, Widespace was the only one who was servicing the publishers 13:40 – Widespace doesn’t have any exclusivity 15:02 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Adjust your technology depending on the needs of your target market. Find the right partners with whom you can grow your business. Be what you want to be!   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
