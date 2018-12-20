



788: Ad Tech Agency Does $17m Gross Profit 2016, $30m VC Raised

Patrik Fagerlund. He's been working with mobile internet since the 90s. He's an engineer by training and now, he's the CEO and founder of Widespace, a mobile adtech company. Outside of work, he loves spending time with his family with his four kids and his wife along with many activities and sports. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Business Insider What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Slack and Flatly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Be what you want to be" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:00 – Nathan introduces Patrik to the show 02:36 – Widespace is a mobile advertising campaign 02:40 – It was spun out in 2007 from what Patrik thought was a great media channel 03:04 – Patrik sold media fueled by their technology 03:10 – Selling media per CPM which is $10 per impression 03:31 – This was the business model in 2009 04:00 – $2M was the total ad spend for the previous model and 40% went to the company 04:26 – Team size was 9 04:38 – Widespace's current business model spent $30M for ads 04:40 – Team size is 130 04:41 – "We're moving into selling technology at a rapid space" 04:49 – Widespace extends their tools and technology for both the supply and demand 05:09 – Widespace focuses more on selling their technology 05:28 – The model is close to SaaS, but the pricing depends on the volume and usage 06:11 – Of the top 50 global advertisers, Widespace serves 70% of them 06:24 – Widespace works with most of the umbrella agency companies in the world 06:51 – The tech of Widespace is a full-stack offering 07:01 – The algorithm is based on interests 07:18 – If Widespace goes against other legacy technologies in adtech, Widespace will outperform them 07:46 – A customer pays 50% of their ad spend to make use of Widespace's technology 07:54 – It's a volume game, the more a customer pays, the less Widespace charges 08:04 – If a customer puts $20M into Widespace's system, it will go down to below $10M 08:53 – Average ARR is around $4M 09:06 – Since Widespace is a full-stack, they service both demand and supply 09:11 – There's a cap on the demand side and a supply cap to serve the supply 09:26 – The suppliers are the top publishers in the world 09:45 – Widespace takes a cut from the demand and supply side 09:56 – Widespace charges on the extended version of the algorithm as well 10:11 – Last year's processed ad spend is shy of $40M 10:49 – 2016 total revenue is around $17M 11:04 – Widespace was initially bootstrapped 11:16 – Widespace has raised close to $30M 11:33 – Over the years, Widespace had propositions from strategics but they turned them down 12:08 –Widespace is currently working with 500 suppliers/publications 12:17 – Widespace keeps control of their supply and has deeper integration 13:07 – A few years ago, Widespace was the only one who was servicing the publishers 13:40 – Widespace doesn't have any exclusivity 15:02 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Adjust your technology depending on the needs of your target market. Find the right partners with whom you can grow your business. Be what you want to be!