787: Crypto: With $163m Raised, He Launched the #1 ICO

Eyal Hertzog. He's been a venture-backed technology entrepreneur for over 20 years. He's the founder of Metacafe, Israel's fastest growing video sharing site which has reached over 15M uniques at its peak. Previously, he founded Contact Networks which was one of the first social networks in 1999. He's now at Bancor Network and has been an outspoken thought leader on cryptocurrency in Israel and is a talented piano and bass musician. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Spider and the Starfish What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Google Keep How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "You never stop evolving" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:49 – Nathan introduces Eyal to the show 02:40 – Bancor is a non-profit organization which is in a new model that has been rising recently 03:36 – Similarly to Etherium, Bancor is also a token that is solving the problem of liquidity 04:00 – Eyal talks about any kind of liquidity that works today with crypto tokens 04:14 – There is a token that represents gold and a token that represents a dollar which you can convert back to gold and dollars 04:24 – "Real assets from the real world are already represented in the blockchain" 04:47 – Bancor provides a different way that doesn't require traders to bid for an asset; it automatically finds a market trait according to a certain formula 05:09 – Nathan shares about his interview with Joe Zhou who is the founder of Firstblood 05:56 – The pricing of ether and other cryptocurrencies is always changing 06:25 – Bancor provides a much better solution than cryptocurrencies exchanges, like what Coinbase is doing, for liquidity 06:46 – Bancor is an alternative way to convert cryptocurrencies 06:52 – The exchanges that are based on smart contracts are automated so they won't require central services 07:14 – Bancor did their own ICO for their token which is BNT or banking network token that will be used in Bancor's network of token conversion 07:26 – Within three hours, Bancor raised $153M 07:44 – It was in June 12, 2017 08:03 – Bancor was very open during their ICO and told people that everyone who will invest in 2 hours will have an opportunity and they will get exactly the same rate 09:11 – There are currently 20 people involved in Bancor's operation 09:31 – Bancor liquidates as little as possible which is less than 10% 10:11 – Bancor currently has 12445 token holders 10:22 – Eyal has worked with VCs for a long time prior to Bancor 12:05 – People who hold a lot of cryptocurrencies are called "whales" 12:29 – The goal of people in the crypto world is to build a new financial ecosystem 13:14 – The foundation where the proceeds from the crowdsale go is called V Protocol 13:27 – The foundation sold 50% of the tokens and the other 50% went to different buckets 14:07 – Bancor runs on the ethereum blockchain so they already have miners and won't need miners for their own tokens 15:18 – Nathan summarizes Bancor's figures 16:40 – Eyal had a dream to build something that will have a cultural effect or something that will change how we do things 17:07 – When Eyal learned about bitcoin, he thought that it would be a huge, cultural evolution one day 17:55 – In terms of completed ICOs, Bancor ranks number one 18:28 – Eyal shares where the demand for Bancor came from 20:34 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There are better ways to do cryptocurrency exchanges that benefit the token holder more. Be open to your investors, so you can earn their trust. You are always learning and evolving.