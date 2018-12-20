Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
786: How This Ad Tech Company Used $1m+ In Mezzanine Debt to Grow Profitably
Mitchell Reichgut. He’s the CEO and co-founder of Jun Group. Prior to founding Jun Group in 2005, he led Bates Interactive, the online unit of Bates Worldwide Advertising which is now owned by WPP. As general manager and creative director, he helped grow Bates Interactive into a 70-person integrated unit with clients such as EDS, Warner-Lambert and many others. Before joining Bates, he was the creative director at Think New Ideas. He began his career as Art Director at Grey Advertising where he created print and TV ads for clients. Throughout his career, he’s worked with major brands in the industry including Procter and Gamble, Parker Brothers, Reebok and others. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Anything written by Seth Godin What CEO do you follow? – Jack Welch Favorite online tool? — Google Calendar How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Mitchell wished he knew the kind of discipline it took to make things work   Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:05 – Nathan introduces Mitchell to the show 03:08 – The “Jun” in Jun Group means truth 03:11 – Mitchell founded his company believing that advertising can be transparent, honest and deliver tangible results 03:19 – Jun Group’s job is to get millions of people to engage with videos and visit websites of the Fortune 500 brands 03:38 – Nathan reads Jun Group’s website line 03:52 – Mitchell gives an example of a spaghetti sauce brand that targets Hispanic mothers who are 35 and up, in the USA 04:01 – Jun Group will use the video of the brand to connect with their target market on their phone, tablets and computers 04:16 – Customers can opt-in in exchange for something like rewards points 04:38 – Jun Group is an in-app solution 05:37 – Jun Group only charges when someone chooses to engage and the client gets the value of what they’re paying for 06:06 – When you don’t interrupt people, they tend to watch to the end 06:08 – Jun Group gets 90% of people to watch a 30-second ad until the very end 06:13 – 3-5% of the viewers are visiting the brand’s website 06:50 – From the publisher, the brand will appear in a mobile app 07:29 – Each app integration creates an interaction depending on the app user’s behavior 07:46 – In web environment, app developers pay CPI 07:52 – Jun Group never had a pop-up and they never interrupt 08:14 – Jun Group has a sophisticated tech platform that works well with app developers 08:21 – “Apps are complex business” 08:41 – Jun Group was bootstrapped until 2015 08:47 – Then they had a private equity deal with Howard Capital 08:58 – They’ve raised $28M 09:09 – They’ve decided to raise because they found the right partner 09:55 – Growing an adtech business is quite unusual and requires hard work 10:02 – Jun Group has brands, app publishers and consumers that they need to take care of 10:27 – Jun Group is an adtech platform and not really an agency 10:30 – Most adtech platforms lose money and want to grow fast 10:49 – Jun Group has been growing slowly, but steadily and profitably 11:13 – The revenue comes from commitments from brands and media buying platforms, some are per project and some are per annual commitment 12:00 – Jun Group’s pricing model varies depending on what the ad is 12:34 – A CPM (cost per thousand) in the industry usually costs $8 up 12:40 – Jun Group charges cost per engagement which is more than the average CPM 13:22 – Mitchell left Bates and started Jun Group at home 13:31 – Mitchell didn’t really plan to be an entrepreneur 13:53 – Mitchell get into the adtech industry with his partner when it was just starting 14:12 – By 2008 and 2009, Jun Group was earning $1-2M in revenue 15:08 – Jun Group usually take a percentage from the sales they make 15:39 – Most of the money goes back to the campaign 16:05 – Jun Group had debt with WTI or Western Technology Investment that helped the company grow 16:34 – The debt was in millions 17:05 – The media spent through Jun Group’s system 17:18 – Jun Group is still cash flow positive 17:53 – Jun Group really had a strategic partnership with their seed round 18:44 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Have the right partners who will not just provide the funds but help the company grow. Adtech isn’t an easy industry with fast growth; it takes time and the right model to thrive in it. It takes firm, hard discipline to make things work.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.