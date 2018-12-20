Podcast / The Top
783: SaaS: Here's How RFP Scout 3x YoY to $1.2m+ in MRR
Alex Yakubovich. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Scout RFP. Prior to Scout, he was a co-founder of another startup which was acquired by LivingSocial in 2012. At that company, he led the operations team and helped the company become the largest online ordering providers in the country. He attended Case Western Reserve University where he studied mechanical engineering. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Shoe Dog What CEO do you follow? – Marc Benioff   Favorite online tool? — Salesforce How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Take big risks   Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:25 – Nathan introduces Alex to the show 02:58 – Scout RFP helps companies make online purchases by finding suppliers and the best deals 03:14 – One of their newest customer’s is Beam Suntory who makes Jim Beam bourbon 03:56 – They use Scout RFP to source for the best deals on raw materials that they use to make their liquor 04:15 – Scout RFP is a SaaS model 04:20 – Scout RFP charges per user basis 04:47 – They charge only the buyers who are making the purchase and not the suppliers 05:00 – Scout RFP also has different tools that they offer depending on the plans 05:34 – Average per seat is $5K annually 05:53 – All contracts are annual contract 05:59 – Scout RFP has raised capital: $27.5M in total 06:27 – Alex’s last company just raised $500K and it had a great exit 07:00 – Alex has thought about what it’s like to have big companies involved in your company 07:30 – The capital allowed them to not skim and invest on growth upfront 07:49 – Current team size is 50 07:59 – Half is the engineering and product side and half is for the sales side 08:29 – The exit price of the first company was in the tens of millions 09:37 – Alex has co-founders who were with him in the first company 10:43 – There are over 100 companies that use the platform 11:10 – The number of seats per company depends on the company 11:54 – Scout RFP has overall users and paid users 12:12 – Paid users is more than 3K 13:05 – Scout RFP is part of Silicon Valley Sourcing Leaders Group 13:31 – The group is about networking and sharing information and knowledge 13:49 – There are now sourcing leaders programs in New York 14:00 – The group helped Scout RFP to acquire new customers 14:30 – The organization hosts their companies 15:18 – Gross customer churn 15:31 – Logo churn is not that high 16:00 – Scout RFP has 17% net negative churn 16:58 – Scout RFP has a customer success team, a sales team, ADPR team and management team 17:38 – As a business grows with Scout RFP, the LTV grows as well 18:22 – The average deal size per business is quite consistent, about 10 19:09 – CAC to LTV ratio is 3 19:25 – Payback period is around 15 months 20:17 – Paid acquisition costs are around $40K a month 20:49 – They do LinkedIn ads, some Facebook and Google, and a lot of tradeshows 21:23 – Gross margin is 85-90% 21:44 – Target ARR this 2017 22:14 – Scout RFP is currently over $1.2M in MRR 23:54 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: An acquisition is an opportunity to build a bigger and better business. Being in a group with your target market is a big opportunity for you to acquire new leads. Let your big questions guide you in growing your business.   Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
