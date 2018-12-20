



The Top

782: Crypto: With $50k MRR, He's Buildling Crypto Database To Track Accuracy

Bruce Pon. He's the CEO and founder of BigchainDB and he's been playing in the crypto world. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Mungerisms by Charlie Munger What CEO do you follow? – Vitalik Buterin Favorite online tool? — Streak CRM How many hours of sleep do you get?— At least 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Buy bitcoin earlier" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:03 – Nathan introduces Bruce to the show 02:44 – Bruce built BigchainDB to manage data 02:55 – Bitcoin is a payments cryptocurrency in a global network while Ethereum is a business logic in a global network 03:11 – People pass trusted data over the blockchain network for enterprise use cases and consumer applications 03:32 – From the business logic, you can exchange bitcoin and other types of value 03:42 – The problem with the use case on top of the bitcoin blockchain 3 years ago was it didn't scale 04:04 – Bruce was building io which is putting intellectual property into the blockchain 04:25 – You can sell your intellectual property over the network 04:48 – It was built over the bitcoin blockchain and got difficult to develop over time 04:54 – Ascribe.io needed meta data about the creative work, author and licensing model 05:04 - Ascribe.io isn't just built for bitcoin—it's like trying to using a Lamborghini to move your house 05:49 - Ascribe.io had AI, scientists and other PhDs who told them that building Ascribe.io wasn't worth it 06:09 – Team size is around 20 and is based in Berlin 06:24 – BigchainDB has raised $6M in price round series A 06:41 – Open source software is traditionally a dual license model 06:53 – BigchainDB is looking at an enterprise model 07:00 – They're looking into the ICO craze too 07:21 – BigchainDB is like a SaaS model 07:27 – They're looking at per transaction charges but it may not work for the long-run 07:54 – BigchainDB just released their 1.0 08:08 – They give premium support 08:27 – Bruce is looking into 5-6 figures per month for their starting price point 08:58 – One-third of the work in businesses happen in the back office 09:13 – Blockchain allows you to have a single source of truth 09:29 – BigchainDB unlocks the opportunity for different organizations to have a single source of truth 09:48 – When you can make IoT, AI and blockchain tools, you can track the product from the inception until it gets to the customer's hand 10:01 – The customer will now understand how the product is made 10:03 – The regulators will know that the product followed the guideline 10:07 – The company will know if there's a recall or quality issue and they will know where exactly the product is 10:40 – BigchainDB can work with different kinds of products 11:20 – Blockchain is definitely auditable 11:30 – Before the product comes to you, it will be signed by entities with a cryptographic key in every process 12:00 – With AI, you can also see who is in the very process of making your product 12:34 – The key metric Bruce is measuring is the number of people that are building upon them 12:56 – Target MRR is $100K by end of 2017 13:03 – BigchainDB is currently at $50-60K MRR 13:19 – Number of customers 13:44 – There are 300 developers in BigchainDB's channels and there are 5K clones of their software 13:54 – BigchainDB has 1K monthly downloads of their whitepaper 14:45 – The ratio of developer to clone is the 300 developers to 5K clone requests 16:05 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Data that is passed over the blockchain network can be used for enterprise use case and consumer applications. The beauty of blockchain is that it is auditable and has accountability capabilities. Some tools that are built over the bitcoin network won't always work; even if you have the best people in the industry.