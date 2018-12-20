



774: CreativeLive's Chase Jarvis: If Linkedin Offered You $200m Do You Take It?

Chase Jarvis. He’s one of the most influential photographers in the last 20 years. He’s also the creator and CEO of CreativeLive. He’s won awards for his images on six different continents, including his contributions to the Pulitzer Prize winning story Snow Fall—the acclaimed New York Times interactive story heralded as the “future of journalistic storytelling” and Emmy nominated for his work documenting the music scene in Seattle. In 2009, he created the Best Camera app which was the first photo app that shared images directly to social networks. It was #1 on iTunes, App of the Year on Wired and got many other awards. He's currently focused on his work as the founder and CEO of CreativeLive, the world's largest online education platform for creatives and entrepreneurs with over a thousand teachers, 1500 classes and 10K hours of classes. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Weiner Favorite online tool? — Evernote How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Chase would tell himself that mental health is the most important thing Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:48 – Nathan introduces Chase to the show 02:48 – Nathan describes his experience with New York Times 03:11 – We are now in a weird and modern era of journalism and media 03:20 – “If you’re really focused on innovating and breaking out of the norm, you can do it” 03:35 – Snow Fall is a story of an avalanche 03:40 – Chase’s friend was a victim in an avalanche so the story was extra special to him 04:01 – Feature storytelling is continuing to grow and evolve 04:10 – Physical newspaper is dying and has becoming uninteresting 04:23 – Chase believes that there will be platforms in the future that are embedded with native bells and whistles that will continue to evolve 04:45 – “Journalism is moving in the same direction as tech” 05:02 – As platforms become more templated, we’ll become more interactive and have exciting experience with our news 05:24 – “Timing is everything” 05:30 – Chase shares his experience with his Best Camera app 05:38 – Being the first was challenging 05:43 – The developer was in a legal snafu which slowed down the creation of the app and paralyzed Chase’s business 05:57 – Companies had already asked Chase if they could buy his app 06:13 – Chase has spent 10 years identifying himself as an artist and entrepreneur 06:30 – Chase was struggling with his overall identity 07:30 – Chase just shut down his app; moved on and learned from it 08:11 – “I got more juice to go help other people break through some of those problems” 08:40 – Specifically, Chase owns all the intellectual property of his app 09:39 – “We need to overcome the psychology of being stuck in paralysis and analysis” 10:05 – Chase was in his late 30s in 2009 10:27 – Chase thinks that humans are generally resilient so he didn’t dwell much on what happened 10:34 – 5 years later, Chase wrote about his failure on his blog 10:59 – It’s more about having an impact on the world rather than just getting money 11:25 – Chase got into Instagram only a year and a half ago 11:35 – Chase was trying to preserve a legal position 11:53 – CreativeLive sells content that are created by the top experts in the world 12:01 – There’s a premium model where customers can see how things are done 12:07 – There are channels that can be watched for free 12:33 – CreativeLive has a total of 10M students, paid and free users 13:12 – CreativeLive has a high conversion rate relative to peers and commerce 13:31 – Average conversion rate is 1-2% 13:39 – CreativeLive is curated to creators by creators 13:51 – It is more community focused and is not a two-sided marketplace 14:00 – Competitors’ classes can be created by anyone which is very different from CreativeLive 15:07 – Chase has no desire to limit the creators in CreativeLive 15:29 – CreativeLive designs their contract and relationship with their creators 15:50 – Chase is confident in CreativeLive and the value it brings to people 16:58 – “We make you look great” 17:05 – CreativeLive only makes the extraordinary 17:24 – The challenge that Masterclass is facing 18:44 – CreativeLive was bootstrapped for the first 2 years 18:56 – CreativeLive has raised $58.8 M in total 19:30 – Chase won’t sell CreativeLive for $200M, even if it’s from LinkedIn 20:06 – CreativeLive’s mission is for people to educate themselves and make a living 20:26 – Chase would only sell if the vision of the buyer aligned with them 22:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don’t dwell on your past mistakes, use them as motivation to move on and create better. 