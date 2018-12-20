



The Top

773: Can $1m MRR Company Grow Into $10m Post Money Valuation?

Venkat Nagaswamy. He’s the CEO of Mariana IQ. He brings a long and diverse background in high technology to apply artificial intelligence and deep learning to help marketers make account-based marketing at scale a reality. "Big Kat," as he was nicknamed by friends and colleagues, has led teams in creating analytics, technology and business development solutions at McKinsey, Juniper Networks and GE Plastics, among others. He's worked in enterprise and digital consumer hardware, SaaS, corporate and business unit strategy, market entry strategy, and product development. He's a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds an MBA and a Master's in Aerospace Engineering. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Marc Benioff and Mark Zuckerberg Favorite online tool? — Calendly and Feedly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Being diligent and hard-working counts for a lot more than being smart and clever” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:54 – Nathan introduces Venkat to the show 02:54 – Venkat was in Juniper trying to implement account-based marketing 03:14 – Venkat is trying to solve the problems in account-based marketing 03:27 – People buy a monthly subscription to Mariana IQ which will allow them to run campaigns targeting the same audience across different platforms 03:37 – Mariana IQ is a SaaS business 03:43 – Average pay is $4K a month per customer 03:55 – Venkat started Mariana IQ three years ago with his three co-founders 04:02 – Venkat also uses their technology 04:16 – Venkat and his co-founders felt that marketers need more tools to be successful in the field 04:36 – First year revenue was zero 04:45 – Late 2015, Mariana IQ made $155K and $550K in 2016 04:59 – Venkat is expecting to get 5x more in annual revenue this year 05:17 – MRR in June was $70-80K 05:45 – Mariana IQ has around 20 customers 06:00 – Zendesk is one of Mariana IQ’s clients 06:13 – Zendesk wanted to target larger companies and so they gave Mariana IQ their data 06:30 – Mariana IQ used their API to find the targeted companies for Zendesk 06:54 – Venkat shares their success rate at Mariana IQ 07:27 – “We got better quality, 4x the volume while keeping the cost the same” 07:36 – Mariana IQ has raised capital 07:39 – First seed round was in 2014 which was led by Blumberg Capital 07:58 – David Blumberg owns Blumberg Capital and Bruce Taragin is who is on Mariana IQ’s board 08:05 – Blumberg Capital has been around for 34 years 08:19 – The first round was a convertible note round with $6M capital 08:47 – Mariana IQ did another round in 2016 which was a priced round 09:10 – Mariana IQ has raised a total of $4M 09:48 – Venkat doesn’t worry about growing into their valuation 12:00 – In Mariana IQ’s first year, they were only getting beta customers 12:41 – Venkat shares the unconventional way he attracted more customers; a video of him in the shower, singing 13:05 –The video was posted on Twitter and got a million views 13:38 – “I’m the worst singer on the planet” 13:57 – Gross margin is around 80% 14:10 – Gross customer churn is quite high, at 3% 14:22 – Revenue churn 14:55 – Full weighted CAC is $22K per customer 15:06 – Customer LTV is $200-250K 15:40 – Venkat is looking at increasing their CAC by spending more on sales and marketing to increase their volume 15:54 – They will add two more salespeople 16:23 – Last month, they spent $2k on marketing alone 17:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Marketers are constantly looking for alternative ways to become more effective and successful in their industry. A business shouldn’t worry about its valuation—as long as their confident with their product and continue to add value to their customers; it will work out in the end. It’s necessary for companies today to invest in their sales and marketing to increase that engagement with their audience. Resources Mentioned: Simplero – The easiest way to launch your own membership course like the big influencers do but at 1/10th the cost. The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives