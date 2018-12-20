



771: $320M King of Mobile App Installs

Moshe Vaknin. He's been dreaming about his company YouAPPi since he bought his first iPhone 3. After a long and successful career working in a variety of positions, Moshe founded 3 successful startups before finally starting YouAPPi. As the CEO of the company, he brings vast experience in the fields of advertising, publishing and affiliate marketing, making him adept at identify opportunities that can be transformed into profitable realities. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – My Journey to Justice by Moshe Vankin What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Whatsapp How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Never give up" Time Stamped Show Notes: 02:41 – YouAPPi is a platform that enables users, publishers and developers to solve growing challenges related to mobile app development 03:19 – As an example, King, the maker of Candy Crush, is always looking for high-quality users for candy crush 03:30 – High-quality users are the ones who play and purchase virtual items 03:45 – YouAPPi will find these high-quality users 03:53 – The process of finding high-quality users is complicated 04:12 – King will have a better ROI to optimize their investment by partnering with a company like YouAPPi 04:47 – YouAPPi has an agreement with 4500 developers and publishers 05:13 – YouAPPi knows users behavior better than anyone else 05:21 – Moshe explains how YouAPPi learns the shopping behavior of each user 05:44 – By learning what to recommend to certain users, YouAPPI can better drive sales 06:50 – YouAPPi can't track the users and other private data 07:30 – As long as the user is within YouAPPi's publishers' network they can identify your device ID and recommend apps 07:56 – YouAPPi is getting paid per app installation and usage 10:52 – YouAPPi pays 70% of their revenue to their publishers 10:56 – From $20, the publisher gets $14 and YouAPPi gets $6 11:05 – YouAPPi was launched in 2011 11:15 – First year revenue was $250K which is the total cut from $1M 11:44 – 2016 total cut was $80M 12:05 – YouAPPi has raised closed to $20M 12:17 – "We have to invest building the platform" 12:19 – Total number of employees is around 130 with 10 offices globally 13:05 – YouAPPi's platform is for their own consumption 13:24 – "Our business model is our platform" 13:44 – YouAPPi is currently running hot on momentum and Moshe won't probably sell YouAPPi before 2019 14:10 – IPO recommendations 15:04 – HQ is in the Bay Area and Moshe is currently in Israel 15:33 – Top 2 competitors are Aerosource and AppLovin 17:07 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: As long as you're on the right path, you can reach your dream. A good relationship the people in your network can exponentially expand your business. Never sell too early—if you've got a furnace full of momentum, to cash in.