770: Crypto: He Has Third Largest ICO Ever With $53m Raised

Sergey Sholom. As a teenager, he was a championship-level gamer and created the first large gamer group called S-port Tournaments in Russia for Quake. After getting his PhD in mathematical modeling, Sergey founded Datcroft Games LTD in 2004. Over the past 13 years, the company has developed multiple worldwide popular games with millions of users. He continues to oversee a company with over a hundred employees and continues to bring new cutting edge games to the market. Their latest game called Pixel Wars which will be released in the summer of 2017, has already received critical acclaim and will become the game changer in mobile eSport. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Richard Branson's What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — N/A How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4-5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Push more" Time Stamped Show Notes: 04:03 – The company was launched in 2004 04:29 – The make free games that sell virtual items—that's where the company gets it's revenue 04:43 – Around 5% of players buy virtual items 05:20 – Sergey had no revenue for the first 2 years of his company 05:58 – Sergey supported himself from other businesses 06:01 – His newest game has been in development for more than 2 years 06:13 – The team has 150 people with offices in 4 countries 07:34 – Datcroft Games had an 8-digit revenue in 2016 09:00 – Cryptocurrency helped Gamecredits to monetize their audience 09:20 – Sergey wants to prove game developers that more revenue can come from crypto 10:05 – Gamecredits is preparing to enter the Indian market 10:46 – Sergey believes that Apple promoting your game is just an extra advantage 11:35 – The number of followers that the Gamecredits store has 12:05 – Gamecredits is using its existing coin which has been on the market for 3 years already 12:34 – Gamecredits has been running the most successful crowd sale in the market 13:19 – Gamecredits will put 26.5 M crypto in marketing 14:17 – Sergey will have a way to exchange their coin in dollars 14:43 – Different cryptocurrencies are being put in Gamecredits 15:11 – Sergey is proud that they're able to run a real crowd sale with almost 10K crypto investors 15:23 – Not all ICOs are able to do that 15:34 – Gamecredits was able to raise capital from 4 tokens including bitcoin, ethereum, waves and gamecredits 16:05 – Gamecredits current tokens are mobilego tokens and their own gamecredits token 16:51 – The market is tremendous and the future community will be much bigger 17:46 – Apple and Google are for profit companies and Gamecredits is a non-profit 20:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It's possible for a gaming platform to penetrate the cryptocurrency market. The cryptocurrency market has been growing significantly, increasing opportunities for different investments. As a non-profit business, your focus needs to be on the change you can create, not the contributions you can earn.