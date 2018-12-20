



The Top

769: Do This To Use Your Crypto Coins to Shop At Walmart

Tran Hung. He's one of the founders of Uquid which is the world's first service offering debit card solutions for cryptocurrency holders. They currently support 79 of the biggest digi-coins including bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, ripple, etc. They also offer worldwide mobile recharge support, bills payment services, grocery and pharmacy vouchers, ticketing services, and many other benefits. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Secrets of Building Multi-Million Dollar Businesses by Adam Khoo What CEO do you follow? – Richard Branson Favorite online tool? — Google Translate How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Tran wished he would have started studying code earlier Time Stamped Show Notes: 03:00 – Uquid is a debit card for 79 cryptocurrencies 03:10 – Customers can get the physical card with a Visa logo that they can use to withdraw money 03:28 – The card can be loaded with cryptocurrencies 03:43 – Before getting the card, you need to have cryptocurrency 03:49 – Signup at Uquid's website to get a card 04:04 – There's a fee of $1 for 1 virtual card but you need the physical card to use in ATMs which is $16 04:20 – After getting the card, you can reload it anytime you want with cryptocurrency 05:10 – Uquid is using the market price of cryptocurrency 05:42 – Uquid takes 0.5% of everything spent using the card 05:53 – If Nathan spent $100 on groceries using the card Uquid will take .50₵ 07:34 – Last year, customers spent $1.6M in total transaction volume 08:09 – Uquid is growing fast in 2017 08:30 – In July, Uquid processed $900K in total transaction volume 08:50 – Uquid has already passed $3M total transaction volume on the first half of 2017 10:45 – The process of exchanging bitcoin to other currencies was complicated 11:19 – Uquid is doing $5K a month in service charges 11:30 – Uquid also offers other services where they charge 10-15% 12:05 – Uquid charges 3% from the vouchers 12:20 – In May, Tran thinks they'll make around $50K in total transaction charges 12:58 – Team size is 5 and they're based in UK 13;15 – Uquid is planning to release their own token 13:29 – Tran is looking to raise $4-5M 13:44 – Tran is thinking of selling 15% of Uquid to be able to raise $4M 14:35 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The market for cryptocurrencies is rapidly expanding. People are now finding more and more ways to mine coins. No matter what service you use, the charges can differ drastically depending on the type of transaction you're engaging in.