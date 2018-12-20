Podcast / The Top
765: How This Coach Can Charge $80k+ per Year for One Gig
Cameron Herold. He’s known as the business growth guru. He’s the mastermind behind hundreds of companies’ exponential growth. He’s built a dynamic consultancy whose current clients include the big 4 wireless carriers. His clients like that Cameron only speaks from experience. He’s earned his reputation as the business growth guru by guiding clients to double their profit and revenue in just 3 years or less. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Travis Kalanick Favorite online tool? — CommitTo3 How many hours of sleep do you get?— 9 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Everybody’s insecure, everybody’s nervous and just suck it up and run with it, because everybody’s more worried about themselves and never about me” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:16 – Nathan introduces Cameron to the show 02:04 – Cameron was featured on TED Talks’ Raising Kids as Entrepreneurs and that’s where his career got started 02:13 – Cameron got into College Pro Painters 02:24 – Cameron was the COO at 1-800-GOT-JUNK 02:29 – Cameron grew the company from 14 employees to 3100 employees in 6 years 02:33 – Cameron started coaching CEOs 10 years ago 02:48 – Brian Scudamore who was in Episode 409 and he is Cameron’s friend 03:20 – Cameron shares why he chose the consultancy path 03:43 – “I don’t need to build another company to feel good” 03:50 – Cameron likes doing what he does 04:02 – Cameron shares what happened in cryptocurrency in 2000 04:04 – There were 15K companies using currencies 04:14 – Electronic currency was tied to US dollars in terms of valuation but it was backed by nothing 04:27 – They took a percentage of every transaction 05:06 – One of the companies that Cameron helped was BlueGrace Logistics 05:18 – Cameron coached the CEO, Bobby Harris, and 5 other executives 05:21 – Form $80M top line revenue, they grew to $250M 05:33 – The company is all about culture and that is Bobby’s focus 05:47 – Cameron does two 90-minute video calls with all of his clients 05:56 – It’s mostly mentoring 06:08 – Cameron teaches how to put the right systems and processes in place 06:25 – Most entrepreneurs just wake up one day with the realization that they’re clueless about what they’re doing 06:44 – After experiencing substantial growth, a company has no idea what to do next 07:04 – There are a couple of companies that Cameron has equity in 07:30 – Cameron has a couple of groups on the investment side 07:43 – Cameron’s two books, Double Double and Meetings Suck, speak to the core of what Cameron is doing 07:55 – Cameron wrote a book because he’s a paid speaker and speaker bureaus want to put out more content 08:04 – Cameron is an advisor and investor for Tucker Max’s Book in a Box 08:16 – Book in a Box does an 8-hour interview and strips the content from your head 08:40 – It costs $25K to pull the content out of your head and put it into print 08:44 – Thought leaders and CEOs need to have a book in this day and age 09:10 – Cameron shares how great Book in a Box is at what they do 09:24 – They also pulled some content from Cameron’s previous speaking events and used the copy of his first book 09:29 – They provide a format for our thoughts and they ask the right questions 09:49 – Cameron has sold around 50K copies of Meetings Suck 10:03 – Cameron targets the leaders of the meetings, participants and discusses how the meeting should proceed 10:30 – Cameron wrote Double Double 6 years ago 10:52 – Cameron’s speaking fee was $7500 before he had published his books, now it is $35K 11:11 – Cameron is one of the best speakers that we’ve had in a long time now 11:51 – “I think we’re at the very, very peak of a market right now” 12:34 – Some of Cameron’s clients have been with him for 3-4 years, some just a year and others 3-6 months 12:51 – Cameron’s starting fee is $80K annually and goes up depending on the client’s needs 13:20 – Cameron shares how he talked with Sprint’s Jaime Jones 13:46 – “I don’t understand their business and I don’t need to” 14:35 – Cameron focuses on the people side of the business 15:16 – Cameron shares where he puts his money to increase his revenue stream 15:42 – Everything is a little overpriced now in real estate 16:04 – Cameron shares where his property is and how he is managing them 19:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Some entrepreneurs get overwhelmed by their company’s incredibly, fast-paced growth and they need support in learning how to sustain that growth. Have the right systems and processes in place to carry the momentum of your business. Invest your money after you’ve done the research yourself and know exactly what you’re getting into. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
