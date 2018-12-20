



763: He's Raised $18.5m To Help Banks Use Open API's, Makes Money From # of API Calls

Steve Kirsh. He's the CEO of Token, a Silicon Valley startup company developing a modern platform for open banking. He's pioneered several computer core technologies like optical mouse, Internet search, spam filtering, and secure identity and founded 7 high tech companies—two with billion dollar market caps such as Infoseek and Frame Technology. He received his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT in 1980. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Like A Virgin What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — SimplyFile How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Just hire good, strong and experienced people" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Steve to the show 02:04 – Token supplies open banking software to banks 02:24 – There's no real API that works with banks and this is the problem 03:00 – One of Token's customers is Fidor Bank 03:02 – The problem is most banks don't have an open API where you can do things like move money 03:19 – Token can get into Fidor's API to drive its API 04:13 – Token has spent time creating an end-to-end secure architecture that is based on digital cryptography 05:24 – Steve thinks that there's no real need for blockchain for a lot of financial applications 05:38 – "The technology for blockchain is just not appropriate" 05:48 – The Bank of England did an experiment with etherium 06:24 – Token was launched in 2015 06:50 – Steve shares how Token came to life 07:15 – Token raised $18.5M in a series A 07:26 – There's legislation in Europe that requires banks to open their APIs and that's when Token came in 08:07 – Token charges per API calls 08:10 – Token gets the calls for free from the banks 08:50 – The charge depends on the API calls 09:18 – Nathan simplifies how the model works 10:05 – There's no equivalent to PSD 2 in the USA and it's only for banks in Europe 10:20 – This can only happen in the USA if people want to be compatible with the banks in Europe 11:33 – Token's first bank 12:11 – There are currently around 5 banks that are integrated with Token 12:25 – Team size is 25, split between San Francisco and London 14:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Find the perfect timing and opportunity to pitch your business. It is easier and more secure for banks to adapt a technology that has been tested than it is for them to create their own. Hire good, strong and experienced people for your business—it just makes like easier.