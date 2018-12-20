



760: This Site Has Sold $3m Worth of Athletes Old Gear

Brendan Candon. He's the co-founder and CEO of SidelineSwap, an online marketplace for athletes to buy and sell their sports gear. The company has over 100K users, participated in 500 startups and has raised $1.5M in venture funding. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Leaders Eat Last What CEO do you follow? – Jack Ma Favorite online tool? — Slack and Appear How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Brendan wished he could have been more active in entrepreneurship while in school Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan introduces Brendan to the show 01:43 – Brendan was in Episode 359 of The Top 02:33 – Brendan believes that SidelineSwap will make $5-6M in sales by the end of 2017 02:43 – SidelineSwap just launched their iOs app 03:28 – SidelineSwap is where athletes list their items for free 03:35 – You can list any new or used sports equipment 03:43 – SidelineSwap takes a 12% cut 03:49 – Their top KPI is gross merchandise volume 03:53 – They look at the number of sales they drive to the platform 04:51 – SidelineSwap currently has 15K sellers and around 23K buyers 05:22 – There are 2 sides of a marketplace: 05:30 – SidelineSwap gets supplies from the sellers which drive traffic 05:35 – There should be a balance between supply and demand 05:45 – SidelineSwap started by their search to see how many people had sports gear lying around 05:58 – They went to former college athletes, professionals and others in the industry 06:35 – They got some highly desirable gear from former known athletes 06:39 – SidelineSwap started with social media to drive traffic to the website 06:45 – They now have around 70K Instagram and Facebook followers 07:34 – SidelineSwap has marketing ads highlighting some gear that can be considered collector's items 08:25 – Total transaction volume since the launch of SidelineSwap is around $3.5M 08:35 – 70% happened in just the first 6 months 08:57 – Brendan thinks that getting the right supplies affects their growth significantly 09:08 – SidelineSwap also educates the buyers on the items that they're getting 09:30 – SidelineSwap tries to avoid jockstraps 09:43 – There are also different accessories that target the younger buyers 10:28 – eBay started in a similar way as SidelineSwap 11:00 – "We want to be the resource for every sports family" 11:21 – SidelineSwap wants to build the best possible shopping experience 11:45 – Average order value is $80 11:56 – SidelineSwap focuses on the number of gear listed 12:23 – In May, there were 3K buyers and 1500 sellers 12:48 – SidelineSwap has recently $1.5M in summer 12:56 – Total will be around $3.5 including a current negotiation 13:23 – Brendan shares how he pitched SidelineSwap as a marketplace 13:45 – Brendan believes there will be a sporting goods marketplace 14:19 – SidelineSwap is currently growing 30%, month over month 14:43 – Current team size is 10, some are in Boston and some are in New York 17:10 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There will be a marketplace for sports equipment in the near future. For every business, aim to achieve a balance with your supply and demand. Research where you can find the BEST resources for your supply—this will attract your target market.