



The Top

759: He Shares How He Built His Company On Top of Cryptocurrency Ethereum and Why

Eric Tang. He’s a computer programmer and co-founder of Live Peer, a decentralized video live streaming platform incentivized with the blockchain. He was introduced to the blockchain in 2014, and it’s pretty much everything that Eric thinks about now. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Jerry Colonna Favorite online tool? — MetaMask How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Eric would tell himself to be more focused and worry less Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:06 – Nathan introduces Eric to the show 02:07 – Wowza does video transcoding in a centralized way 02:30 – One of the big CDN players is Akamai 02:59 – There are two different cases for why people would use Live Peer over the other players in the industry 03:05 – Live Peer is in a decentralized world 03:11 – App developers nowadays are building decentralized applications 03:18 – The applications do not have a server 04:13 – They can duplicate their projects over the blockchain 04:17 – Live peer is the only solution for decentralized apps 05:20 – The government wouldn’t be able to figure out the IP of Live Peer 06:06 – The idea of blockchain is the participants are the stakeholders 06:16 – When you use Facebook live, you’re just a user and not actually benefiting from it 06:27 – In a decentralized world, if you’re a participant of Live Peer, you earn tokens which grow and become more valuable 07:07 – From an ecosystem standpoint, the companies building businesses around bitcoin and ethereum are early coin holders 07:28 – Joseph Lubin, Ethereum’s co-founder, is now hiring 400 people for ConsenSys to build applications around the ethereum ecosystem 07:55 – Ethereum provides a smart contract platform which bitcoin doesn’t provide 08:47 – How Ethereum and bitcoin are competitors and how they are not competing explained 09:17 – Anyone can build their own bitcoin blockchain but they won’t be always successful 10:18 – Eric thinks co-blockchains will also exist 10:50 – Eric thinks bitcoin is a great way to hold value as it has a great network now 11:11 – Ethereum has its own value and for a completely different purpose 11:29 – We use the ethereum platform to hold our tokens 11:50 – In the open blockchain world, anyone can be an investor 12:10 – There’s just more risk in investing earlier 12:44 – Can someone cheat the system by having fake miners grow the value earlier? 13:00 – Some are pumping the tokens and selling them 13:13 – When a company comes, Eric would have them hold their tokens at first 13:48 – If you have a lot miners, you’re already contributing a lot to the network 14:00 – The network will leverage the access capacity 14:12 – if you spun out a bunch of miners, Live Peers will have a large capacity in terms of amount of transcoding and live streaming work we can do 14:23 – This creates a cheaper price for the amount of live streaming 14:43 – Nathan makes a comparison using Live Peer 1 and Live Peer 2 as competitors 14:49 – When investors spend money on the 2 companies and contribute more resources, the prices of the service will go down for the consumers 15:07 – The longer they spend money, the more users they can drive 15:55 – If Nathan launches an email marketing tool, how can he create traction if people don’t understand crypto 16:18 – There’s actually a need for people to simplify the complexity of crypto 16:59 – Eric is thinking of providing incentives for individual stakeholders to get new users on board 17:23 – The big investors can put aside a big percentage of tokens and just incentivize it 17:37 – It’s like an employment equity pool 17:54 – The early participants will benefit more from the ecosystem 18:03 – The first bitcoin transaction was 10K bitcoins for a pizza 18:16 – The bitcoin price to buy a pizza is a little over $2500 (a coin) 20:30 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: More developers are building decentralized applications because of the security piece. The participants in the blockchain are the stakeholders as well. The one who will win is those who can spend more money and contribute resources for a longer span of time—this will attract more users and create cheaper prices for the consumers. 