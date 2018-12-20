



The Top

758: The Ex-Stock Exchange Brain Behind Ethereum Blockchain

Anthony Diiorio. He’s a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, community organizer and thought leader in the field of digital currencies, blockchain technology, and decentralized technology. He’s the founder and CEO of Decentral and Jaxx and co-founder of the Ethereum project. He previously served as the chief digital officer of The Toronto Stock Exchange. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — LastPass How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Anthony wished he didn’t waste his time in university Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:55 – Nathan introduces Anthony to the show 01:38 – Anthony got into the industry in 2012 and thought that crypto was going to be more important than the internet 01:57 – Before, there was disruption in the internet—now, you can send value without third parties getting involved 02:21 – We’re now moving onto the age of the movement of value 02:34 – Some third party disruptions come from banks and credit bank companies 02:53 – You can remove third parties in the value chain and connect more individuals at a lower cost 03:11 – With smart contract, you can now automate on blockchain and see a reduction cost 03:38 – A blockchain is a ledger system or an accounting system that tracks entries using cryptographics 04:20 – Digital currency didn’t work before because there was no technology for it 04:48 – Since you can’t duplicate something digital, you can claim what is yours 05:33 – Decentralized ledgers track what people are sending and receiving 05:57 – The decentralized networks are replacing centralized services 06:14 – Blockchain is the technology, bitcoin is the example of that technology 06:22 – All cryptocurrencies have blockchains below them 06:28 – Bitcoin is the first one to have its blockchain 06:30 – Ethereum has a blockchain behind it 06:39 – Blockchain makes the transactions visible and transparent 06:50 – Blockchain provides trust between two individuals 07:40 – Tokens are coins but are found on other platforms 07:45 – Ethereum is a platform that is made to build other platforms on top of it 07:51 – Ethereum provides the infrastructure layer 08:05 – There are now tons of projects building coins on the ethereum platform 08:38 – Bitcoin has its own coin while ethereum is like a product that incentivizes people to contribute to the network 09:39 – Ethereum is like an SDK depending on the developers 11:03 – Anthony had a talk with someone who's in the cannabis industry 11:06 – Anthony is creating a coin card system where you can buy any coin or currency in convenience stores 11:18 – Banks don’t want to set up accounts for bitcoin companies because they’re scared 11:47 – Anthony sees the same characteristics within the crypto space and cannabis space 12:40 – Ethereum is from Decentral, the hub that Anthony made in 2013 12:55 – Anthony sees people jumping to the crypto space without even researching 13:15 – Look online before investing because scams are everywhere 13:47 – Anything that states there’s a fixed return is fishy so you should seek advice 14:03 – Do your due diligence 14:39 – Decentral is the brand and Jaxx is the product 14:48 – Anthony shares his initial experience with the industry 15:13 – Anthony bootstrapped Etherium 15:23 – Anthony left Etherium in 2015 to focus on the wallet space 15:30 – Anthony realized that the wallet is the browser for the technology 15:51 – The wallet contains the value of movement 15:56 – Anthony developed a multi-chain, multi-platform digital wallet that enables managing and receipt of valuable digital assets 16:23 –When you start your Jaxx, you’re creating a key for your transactions 16:41 – You are in full control of your wallet 16:55 – Jaxx makes money through integration partners like ShapeShift 17:09 – Anthony made $60M from ShapeShift transactions 17:50 – Jax just signed 70 partnerships in the space 18:25 – The fund that Anthony used for Jaxx 18:45 – Jaxx is currently profitable and made $150K last month 19:03 – There are exchanges globally that enable you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies rather than wire transfers to your bank account 19:13 – There’s also a bitcoin ATM and Anthony has it 19:32 – Jaxx’s goal is to become the default interface that the masses can use to understand the power of blockchain 21:46 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: With cryptocurrencies, you can send value without the disruption of third parties. Do your due diligence—while cryptocurrency is a hot space for investors, the chances of getting scammed is also very high. The power of blockchain isn’t only beneficial for those who are already in the space, but for everyone. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives