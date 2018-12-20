Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
754: They've Passed $15M in Revenue Using Breakfast Meetups for Growth
Louis Jonckheere. He’s one of the co-founders of Showpad which is the second company that he’s founded. He and his co-founders founded the mobile development agency, In The Pocket, in 2010 where he still is on the board. Prior to In The Pocket, he was a strategic project manager at NetLog where he first met one of his co-founders. He also holds a masters degree in law and business and he’s currently the Chief Product Officer at Showpad. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Google Apps How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5-6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “That you should’ve sold your first company sooner” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:21 – Nathan introduces Louis to the show 02:05 – Louis is the one responsible for product design and engineering, and he’s also in charge of the product marketing team 02:36 – Louis collaborates with their sales team 02:50 – Louis asks their sales team about the improvements they could make to the product depending on customer feedback 03:13 – Showpad is a sales enablement platform 03:22 – Showpad creates a content management system for their clients 03:47 – The marketing team uses Showpad to reach salespeople 04:14 – The salespeople are in the same company 04:27 – 90% of what marketing creates never gets used 04:47 – Showpad is used internally in businesses 05:36 – Showpad is a SaaS business 05:51 – Average contract value is $50-60K per land deal 06:46 – A customer that signed-up can grow up to an average of 140% in 12 months 07:04 – The upsell happens gradually 07:43 – Showpad uses Stripe for credit card payments 07:58 – Showpad also uses Salesforce, NetSuite and HubSpot 08:12 – Showpad currently has 997 customers 08:30 – ARR is a bit over $20M 08:35 – Showpad has a big group of SMB customers 09:05 – Showpad only has annual contracts so they’re not focused on MRR 09:15 – ARR goal this year is around $25-28M 09:48 – Team size is 220 with 30 sales people 10:00 – Showpad was launched in 2012 10:11 – Showpad was bootstrapped for 2 years 10:35 – The “bootstrapping mentality doesn’t get you to scale” 10:45 – Paid advertising spend was around $60-70K in a month 10:58 – Consists mostly of AdWords and LinkedIn ads with some Facebook ads 11:25 – Total money raised is $61M and the last round was a series C 12:15 – Showpad has been very lucky with their investors 12:58 – Showpad will be Louis’ first financial win 13:07 – In The Pocket is a profitable mobile agency 13:51 – Gross annual churn in 2016 was 6% 14:15 – As a platform matures, churn risk increases 14:42 – Net churn is around 30-35% in revenue 15:03 – Showpad has lost around 1-2 customers since they started 15:33 – CAC for the key cohort 15:42 – The golden rule for SaaS is for every dollar spent, you should get a quarter in return within 12 months 16:00 – Showpad currently has a 12-month payback 17:02 – LTV is around 5 years 17:28 – LTV in dollars is around $250K over 5 years 17:52 – Showpad is always aggressive with their targets 18:50 – Showpad has been adding dynamic mind maps to their product 19:33 – Most enterprise customers have been spending money on agencies to build a custom navigation presentation 19:48 – This is already a part of what Showpad offers 20:14 – The best marketing strategy for Showpad is events sponsorships 20:40 – Showpad has rented party buses for their customers in Europe 21:12 – Gross margin is 85% 21:25 – Revenue target by the end of 2017 is $28M to 30M 22:30 – 2016 revenue was $16.5M 24:21 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Marketing teams should coordinate with sales teams to find how they can make that successful deal. Don’t discount a marketing strategy that may seem unconventional; it could be the very strategy that works. Reach for the best—set an aggressive target for your company. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.