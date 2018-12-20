



754: They've Passed $15M in Revenue Using Breakfast Meetups for Growth

Louis Jonckheere. He's one of the co-founders of Showpad which is the second company that he's founded. He and his co-founders founded the mobile development agency, In The Pocket, in 2010 where he still is on the board. Prior to In The Pocket, he was a strategic project manager at NetLog where he first met one of his co-founders. He also holds a masters degree in law and business and he's currently the Chief Product Officer at Showpad. Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:21 – Nathan introduces Louis to the show 02:05 – Louis is the one responsible for product design and engineering, and he's also in charge of the product marketing team 02:36 – Louis collaborates with their sales team 02:50 – Louis asks their sales team about the improvements they could make to the product depending on customer feedback 03:13 – Showpad is a sales enablement platform 03:22 – Showpad creates a content management system for their clients 03:47 – The marketing team uses Showpad to reach salespeople 04:14 – The salespeople are in the same company 04:27 – 90% of what marketing creates never gets used 04:47 – Showpad is used internally in businesses 05:36 – Showpad is a SaaS business 05:51 – Average contract value is $50-60K per land deal 06:46 – A customer that signed-up can grow up to an average of 140% in 12 months 07:04 – The upsell happens gradually 07:43 – Showpad uses Stripe for credit card payments 07:58 – Showpad also uses Salesforce, NetSuite and HubSpot 08:12 – Showpad currently has 997 customers 08:30 – ARR is a bit over $20M 08:35 – Showpad has a big group of SMB customers 09:05 – Showpad only has annual contracts so they're not focused on MRR 09:15 – ARR goal this year is around $25-28M 09:48 – Team size is 220 with 30 sales people 10:00 – Showpad was launched in 2012 10:11 – Showpad was bootstrapped for 2 years 10:35 – The "bootstrapping mentality doesn't get you to scale" 10:45 – Paid advertising spend was around $60-70K in a month 10:58 – Consists mostly of AdWords and LinkedIn ads with some Facebook ads 11:25 – Total money raised is $61M and the last round was a series C 12:15 – Showpad has been very lucky with their investors 12:58 – Showpad will be Louis' first financial win 13:07 – In The Pocket is a profitable mobile agency 13:51 – Gross annual churn in 2016 was 6% 14:15 – As a platform matures, churn risk increases 14:42 – Net churn is around 30-35% in revenue 15:03 – Showpad has lost around 1-2 customers since they started 15:33 – CAC for the key cohort 15:42 – The golden rule for SaaS is for every dollar spent, you should get a quarter in return within 12 months 16:00 – Showpad currently has a 12-month payback 17:02 – LTV is around 5 years 17:28 – LTV in dollars is around $250K over 5 years 17:52 – Showpad is always aggressive with their targets 18:50 – Showpad has been adding dynamic mind maps to their product 19:33 – Most enterprise customers have been spending money on agencies to build a custom navigation presentation 19:48 – This is already a part of what Showpad offers 20:14 – The best marketing strategy for Showpad is events sponsorships 20:40 – Showpad has rented party buses for their customers in Europe 21:12 – Gross margin is 85% 21:25 – Revenue target by the end of 2017 is $28M to 30M 22:30 – 2016 revenue was $16.5M 3 Key Points: Marketing teams should coordinate with sales teams to find how they can make that successful deal. Don't discount a marketing strategy that may seem unconventional; it could be the very strategy that works. Reach for the best—set an aggressive target for your company.