749: He's Making $9.6m Off Those Horrible Airport WiFi Connections

Gavin Wheeldon. With over 15 years of experience working in technology led or enabled businesses, Gavin has a deep understanding of the impact of technology on the bottom line of an organization. He sold his last business, Applied Language Solutions, a global language technology and service business, and has used some of the earnings to set up a new company, Purple WiFi. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Who Moved My Cheese What CEO do you follow? – Jack Welch Favorite online tool? — InsightSquared How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I'd rather read more of finance" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:24 – Nathan introduces Gavin to the show 02:29 – Gavin travels a lot and is frequently reliant on public WiFi—that's where the idea for Purple WiFi came from 03:02 – Gavin sold his last company for over $60M 03:20 – His last company was in the translation and interpretation industry 03:23 – They used machine learning to translate languages with incredible accuracy 03:43 – Theirs is also a human editing in between so the translation is perfect 03:59 – Gavin was 36 when he sold it 04:02 – It was completely bootstrapped 04:44 – There's no particular single owner of the space 04:54 – Fon does domestic hotspot and other traditional utility wifi 05:38 – Purple Wifi is the next generation of wifi 06:03 - Purple WiFi is SaaS business, charging annually depending on the number of wifi points 06:14 – For a single venue, the price is $13 a month 06:22 – Purple WiFi also caters to stadiums and airports 06:45 – An airport can average a hundred access points 07:10 - Purple WiFi currently has 17K installations 07:15 – It ranges from restaurants up to a whole city 07:53 – They now have around 80K access points 08:03 – Average MRR is close to a million 08:25 – Purple WiFi offers discount for bigger venues 09:00 – Sales cycle varies every hour 09:19 – A physical venue owner is usually clueless about what is happening in the venue 09:50 - Purple WiFi is channel-based and sells through partners 09:55 – Some of the partners are Telstra and Singtel and other national carriers 10:23 – Team size is over 100 10:30 – 45 are focused on sales and partnerships 10:46 – Telcos are usually built with partners 11:09 – They can build their own access points but it takes years and a huge investment 11:40 – Purple WiFi partners with half of the service providers in the USA 12:37 – Purple WiFi partners with Cisco and Ruckus for the access points 13:06 - Purple WiFi does post visit reviews which prompt the user to review the coffee shop or hotel 13:19 – There was around 500 increase in TripAdvisor reviews 13:21 – 600-700% increase in CRM generation 13:28 – The value of Purple Wifi can be seen from day 1 13:43 - Purple WiFi was launched in 2013 13:48 – First year revenue was $200K 13:59 – 2014 revenue was around $600K 14:13 - Purple WiFi consistently grows over 100% year over year 14:34 – 2017 target revenue 14:48 – Gross margin is 80% 14:59 – One of the challenges is the location and the huge number of data 15:35 - Purple WiFi is processing around 500K data from all of their access points in a day 15:50 – Purple WiFi has net negative churn and gross customer churn is 12% yearly 17:00 – LTV is around 10 years 17:10 – Most enterprise customers are signing 3-5 years with an upfront payment 17:33 - Purple WiFi has raised $13M 17:51 – The costs usually go to engineering and sales 18:07 - Purple WiFi spends on event sponsorship too 18:24 – They track the events prior to sponsorship 18:50 – Payback period is around 12 months 19:25 – Average CAC 19:39 - Purple WiFi is headquartered in Manchester, UK and US office is in Austin, Texas 20:26 - Purple WiFi is tremendously valuable for conferences 23:04 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Public wifi solutions are becoming more and more of a necessity especially for establishments and events. Having your own wifi solution allows you to gather data more than you could otherwise. Study your business before starting your business.