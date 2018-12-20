Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
745: At $1.5m Revenue, Is This The New PowerPoint?
Jose Cayasso. He’s a growth hacker, co-founder and CEO of Slidebean, 500 Startups alumni, and a frequent flyer miles hoarder. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Lean Startup and Traction What CEO do you follow? – Josh Pigford Favorite online tool? — Amy@X.ai How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Jose would tell himself that he had to quit his day job and create something for himself earlier   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:38 – Slidebean has an office in New York City and Costa Rica 01:56 – Slidebean is a web-based tool for making presentations 02:00 – Slidebean focuses on making presentation more efficient 02:20 – Slidebean is a subscription service 02:26 – Most of Slidebean’s customers are previous PowerPoint users 02:38 – Team plans start at $49 a month 02:52 – A single presentation service is also available 03:00 – Most of the revenue are from the recurring model 03:14 – Jose started Slidebean in 2014 03:25 – Originally, it was focused on end users 03:40 – Slidebean shifted to businesses that are doing presentations monthly 03:58 – Churn went down from 15% to negative churn in revenue 04:15 – Gross customer churn is currently at 3.5% 04:42 – Jose tried different measures for Slidebean to improve the churn rate 05:09 – They changed the business model while keeping the subscription and premium value 05:28 – Slidebean caters to 2500 paying customers 05:45 – Average MRR is around $120K 06:06 – Jose is originally from Costa Rica and he’s not a fan of outsourcing 06:14 – “I still believe that office collaboration is the best” 06:38 – There’s a lot of talent in Costa Rica 08:07 – Team size is 22 08:17 – Slidebean has raised a small seed round 08:22 – “We’re in the break of profitability” 08:25 – Slidebean is burning around $25K a month 08:43 – Slidebean has raised a total of $850K on a seed round 09:08 – CAC is around $150 09:15 – It’s quite low because Slidebean competes in SEO 09:22 – Prezi is one of Slidebean’s competition 09:35 – Slidebean targets keywords through AdWords 09:56 – LTV is around $1000 or 18 months 10:39 – Total marketing cost is around $25K-35K including head count cost 11:17 – Gross margin is around 75-80% 11:53 – 2017 target revenue is $2M 12:03 – They don’t need to raise more money at the moment 13:00 – 2016 ARR is around $750K 15:25 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: A shift in business model can allow your company to grow while still retaining its value and growth. Find the right keywords for your business and use AdWords to target them, it can help lower your CAC. The earlier you create something for yourself in life, the better.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.