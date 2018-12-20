Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
743: Will 28yo Privacy.com Founder Replace Credit Cards?
Bo Jiang. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Privacy.com, a new way to transact online without showing your credit card number or pin. He previously worked on mobile products with Hatch Labs, which is the venture studio that incubated Tinder and Pixie TV, which was acquired by Samsung. He holds a BS in Mathematics in MIT. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – High Output Management and Who What CEO do you follow? – Charlie Munger Favorite online tool? — Zoom How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Pay attention and see things through”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:34 – Bo has always been interested with Bitcoin and Krypto frequency where the idea of Privacy came from 01:56 – Privacy was a side project in Bitcoin 02:00 – Bo didn’t pay anything for Privacy 02:10 – Bo retained the domain as an investment for the company 02:51 – Bo shares how he made the deal of using the domain for free 03:10 – Domains are assets but the value won’t grow that much 03:28 – Bo gave the domain owner less than 10% of the company 03;40 – Privacy has a browser extension and mobile app 03:44 – It allows you to create unique card number for every purchase you make online with just one click 04:00 – You can use any name or details and set your own credit limit 04:20 – It’s actually a debit card which can be linked to your checking account 04:30 – Currently, there’s nothing that is completely unhackable 04:42 – Privacy takes the best practices and security measures to ensure the client’s security 05:25 – The cards from Privacy can’t be use anywhere else 05:38 – Privacy makes money from interchange 05:43 – Every time that there’s a transaction using a card, the merchant pays Visa, Visa shares the fee with the bank, and the bank shares the fee with Privacy 05:56 – If Nathan uses $100 on an Amazon checkout, Privacy will get around 1% 06:51 – Privacy has raised $3.5M 06:59 – Transaction volume is how Privacy’s revenue grow 07:10 – Privacy is more focused on how much people have saved from using them 08:06 – Privacy was founded in 2014 and was launched as a beta first, a year ago 08:30 – Privacy currently has 150K users 09:15 – Privacy is growing in double digits, month over month in transaction volume 09:23 – Privacy has already broken a million transactions in just a month 09:50 – Team size is 10 based in New York City with some in Florida and Oregon 10:16 – Bo is still thinking of Privacy having a premium feature 10:31 – Average MRR is around $10K 10:57 – Bo was inside of Hatch Labs 11:20 – Bo thinks that Tinder work because it was the right product at the right time 11:55 – Hatch Labs was a venture studio and had 10-20 projects at a time 12:41 – What IC puts in every project in Hatch Labs depends on the project 13:06 – Bo left Hatch Labs a year and a half ago 15:14 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: While online shopping is becoming more of a necessity, online security can still be questionable so having an alternative to paying with a credit card is something people are looking for. Focus on your company’s mission and the rest will follow. Don’t overestimate or underestimate things – see through them.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.