743: Will 28yo Privacy.com Founder Replace Credit Cards?

Bo Jiang. He's the co-founder and CEO of Privacy.com, a new way to transact online without showing your credit card number or pin. He previously worked on mobile products with Hatch Labs, which is the venture studio that incubated Tinder and Pixie TV, which was acquired by Samsung. He holds a BS in Mathematics in MIT. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – High Output Management and Who What CEO do you follow? – Charlie Munger Favorite online tool? — Zoom How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Pay attention and see things through" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:34 – Bo has always been interested with Bitcoin and Krypto frequency where the idea of Privacy came from 01:56 – Privacy was a side project in Bitcoin 02:00 – Bo didn't pay anything for Privacy 02:10 – Bo retained the domain as an investment for the company 02:51 – Bo shares how he made the deal of using the domain for free 03:10 – Domains are assets but the value won't grow that much 03:28 – Bo gave the domain owner less than 10% of the company 03;40 – Privacy has a browser extension and mobile app 03:44 – It allows you to create unique card number for every purchase you make online with just one click 04:00 – You can use any name or details and set your own credit limit 04:20 – It's actually a debit card which can be linked to your checking account 04:30 – Currently, there's nothing that is completely unhackable 04:42 – Privacy takes the best practices and security measures to ensure the client's security 05:25 – The cards from Privacy can't be use anywhere else 05:38 – Privacy makes money from interchange 05:43 – Every time that there's a transaction using a card, the merchant pays Visa, Visa shares the fee with the bank, and the bank shares the fee with Privacy 05:56 – If Nathan uses $100 on an Amazon checkout, Privacy will get around 1% 06:51 – Privacy has raised $3.5M 06:59 – Transaction volume is how Privacy's revenue grow 07:10 – Privacy is more focused on how much people have saved from using them 08:06 – Privacy was founded in 2014 and was launched as a beta first, a year ago 08:30 – Privacy currently has 150K users 09:15 – Privacy is growing in double digits, month over month in transaction volume 09:23 – Privacy has already broken a million transactions in just a month 09:50 – Team size is 10 based in New York City with some in Florida and Oregon 10:16 – Bo is still thinking of Privacy having a premium feature 10:31 – Average MRR is around $10K 10:57 – Bo was inside of Hatch Labs 11:20 – Bo thinks that Tinder work because it was the right product at the right time 11:55 – Hatch Labs was a venture studio and had 10-20 projects at a time 12:41 – What IC puts in every project in Hatch Labs depends on the project 13:06 – Bo left Hatch Labs a year and a half ago 15:14 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: While online shopping is becoming more of a necessity, online security can still be questionable so having an alternative to paying with a credit card is something people are looking for. Focus on your company's mission and the rest will follow. Don't overestimate or underestimate things – see through them.