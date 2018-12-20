



The Top

742: This Founder Crowns Real Estate Agents "Mayors", Grows From $700k to $6.4M in Under 12 Months

Amanda Newman. When she was 26 and working as a relator in Liberty, Toronto, she created a website for local deals, events, and news. Soon, other realtors were approaching her about the website, and she realized it had the potential spread all across North America. Today, Park Bench, her company, has grown from a fun little marketing idea to help a struggling realtor, into a multi-million-dollar company with 27 employees and a rapid growth rate. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – DotCom Secrets What CEO do you follow? – Gary Vaynerchuk Favorite online tool? — DocuSign How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7-9 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “To start writing down my goals” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:54 – Amanda was in episode 353 of The Top 02:11 – In 2016, Amanda was doing $80K in MRR 02:16 - $4500 from upfront payment 02:25 – They build neighborhood focused website for real estate agents 03:07 – Amanda had 215 customers in 2016 with $880K revenue in 2015 03:15 – Each customer is paying $350 a month with a total of $70K MRR 03:20 – 5% churn, CAC of $400 and LTV of 20 months 03:26 - $7000 LTV with 8 people in the team 03:31- Founded in 2014 03:38 - Park Bench builds neighborhood websites 03:40 – They have the technology that aggregates local content 03:46 – They sell the exclusive rights to the neighborhood sites which are run by 1 real estate agent per neighborhood 03:53 - Park Bench provides training and guidance on how to use the website and leverage it 04:05 – “They become a conductor of their community” 04:18 - Park Bench currently over 1000 customers 04:46 – They invested a lot on Facebook advertising 05:00 - Park Bench gets 60-100 realtor inquiries who want to be the digital mayor of their neighborhood 05:10 - Park Bench has 3000 sq. ft. office with 30 employees 05:16 – In May, Park Bench hit $628K in revenue which is their biggest month by far 05:38 – It’s the total revenue 05:38 – Last month, Park Bench sold to 150 realtors who have paid upfront of $4500-5000 05:57 – Churn is now 2.75% with 65-70% renewal rate 07:18 - $628K May revenue divided by $5000 to get 126 customers 07:38 – 75 existing customers and 50 new customers 09:00 – CAC is $676 and LTV is around $13K or 3 years 09:51 – Currently, Amanda isn’t sure where to spend their money so they’re investing more on Facebook ads 09:58 – They track the leads they get daily 10:16 – The Facebook algorithm is making it more expensive now to get new customers 10:25 – They invest more on content and wanted to drive more organic traffic 10:40 – They spend $6500 on ads monthly 11:02 – “We’re just growing our business” 11:23 – On personal wealth creation, Amanda only thinks of being happy 11:37 – “I don’t have to raise money, I don’t have to sell the company” 11:40 – Amanda loves her team and enjoys being a part of it 12:15 – Gross margin is over 90% 12:45 – The investment deal should be strategic and can be from, like Keller Williams, for Amanda to accept it 13:00 – Amanda wants to access to more real estate agents 13:41 - Park Bench has country managers who work with clients whenever they need to 13:54 - Park Bench is starting to offer realtors other things they need like in marketing 14:02 - Park Bench knows lead generation too 14:30 – Amanda’s parents sold their company to invest in real estate 14:50 – Amanda is still thinking if she will invest in real estate too 15:04 – “At this point, our best return is to invest in ourselves” 15:27 – Amanda’s dad has a foundation and is currently in Kenya 18:02 – The Famous Five 20:46 – $1.9M 2016 revenue 20:53 – 2017 target revenue is $6.3M and currently on track 3 Key Points: Have a reliable support system that will make your customers be stickier. With Facebook’s ever changing algorithms, it’s better to invest more on creating great content to drive more organic traffic and leads. Write down your goals so you can keep track of them. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives