Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
741: Exited for $15m, Now Tackling Healthcare Patient Doctor Relationships
Todd Johnson, a serial healthcare information technology entrepreneur committed to building great products, teams and companies. Todd has a track record of cultivating great ideas and great business that offer incredible company cultures and attention-grabbing brands. Before his current company, HealthLoop, Todd was the founder and CEO of Salar, a Baltimore, MD-based provider of acute care physician charge capture and documentation solutions.  Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The E-Myth Revisited What CEO do you follow? – Donald Trump and Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Gmail, Boomerang and Inbox How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Todd wished he could have took things less seriously   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:59 – Everyone needs healthcare at some point in their life 02:30 – Salar was able to replace paper processes at hospitals 03:08 – Salar was sold to the country’s second largest medical transcription company 03:16 – It was a $15M exit 03:40 – Todd lives in Silicon Valley 03:57 – Todd has a couple of reasons why he chose to rent rather than to buy a property 04:37 – HealthLoop was initiated in 2009 and was an idea for over a year 04:51 – Todd joined HealthLoop in 2013 04:49 – The founder is a doctor from San Francisco 05:50 – He’s still part of the board 06:28 – HealthLoop is a platform that automatically pushes notifications before and after a diagnosis or surgery 06:40 – It connects patients and doctors 07:00 – 5 years ago, there’s no model around improving the quality of care 07:38 – Multiple parties benefit from an improvement in health care 08:28 – In order to retain the trust of the patients, you have to gain the doctor’s trust as well 08:46 – HealthLoop has an enterprise subscription model 09:03 – Average contract is $120K to $150K that can escalate year over year 09:21 – They pre-pay the cases that they might have in a year 10:28 – HealthLoop’s customers are very targeted 10:35 – The expansion per area depends on how the incentive shakes out 10:50 – HealthLoop is currently working with 70 groups and 20 hospitals 11:13 – HealthLoop has an older subscription model which some of their existing clients have 11:30 – HealthLoop has raised $21M 11:44 – HealthLoop is in an attractive space for competition 12:20 – They have 90% annual retention 12:43 – The institutional mindset 13:08 – Team size is 40 13:18 – 8 are in the sales team 13:53 – HealthLoop’s current enterprise sales cycle is around 6-7 months on a 120 ACV 14:16 – CAC is quite high 14:55 – There are many competing organizations in the market 15:34 – LTV will depend per organization 16:07 – Todd is seeing a 150% growth from last year in terms of ARR 16:38 – There’s so much unpredictability in the space which can be a bad thing 17:31 – Hospitals need to be thoughtful about spending cash 17:49 – HealthLoop will spend more on adapting to a new management 18:17 – HealthLoop’s gross margin is around 70% 20:33 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: There’s not enough consumer tech that is solely dedicated to healthcare. At least once in our lifetime, we will need healthcare, and the ability to have a quick, back-and-forth communication with your health provider is powerful. Because of the aging baby boomer population, healthcare is an incredibly attractive space for investors right now.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences GetLatka - Database of all B2B SaaS companies who have been on my show including their revenue, CAC, churn, ARPU and more Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.