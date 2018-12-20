



734: Ex Finance Dad of 3 Wants to Own Your Home

Tye Schlegelmilch to the show. Tye is the founder of Hinged following a 16-year career in finance, and most recently as co-CIO for Fortress Investment Group which has about 70B assets in their management. Prior to that, Tye was with a variety of different finance firms including Goldman Sachs. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Snowball What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Skype and GoToMeeting How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 to 6 hours If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I've been more measured with certain things in my life" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:08 – Nathan introduces Tye to the show 01:48 – Tye has a lot of friends who entered the entrepreneurial space 01:58 – As an engineer, he's always been curious about how he can make things work better 02:13 – He moved out to Connecticut and bought a house 02:17 – Tye saw an opportunity in being able to get things done, understanding what needed to be done, and when it needed to be done in a home 02:37 – Diving into entrepreneurship was just a result of his curiosity 02:55 – Hinged is a holistic online platform for homeowners to better understand, manage, and control all aspects of home ownership 03:43 – Hinged's business model is providing a full software solution for the service providers 04:05 – Hinged is highly selective with who they want (service providers) on their platform 04:20 – They take 5% of the revenue that goes through the platform to the provider that's providing the maintenance or repair 04:39 – Hinged is a marketplace 05:23 – They have several hundred homeowners on the platform 05:43 – Across Fairfield and Westchester Country, they have a few hundred service providers in 50 different categories 06:57 – On an average user basis, there are 20%-40% who have spent money on the platform 07:31 – Hinged launched in Feb 2017 08:32 – Appliance repairs are the hottest category on their platform 09:40 – The average price of services done on Hinged is about $1500 10:19 – Tye funded everything on Hinged 10:54 – Internally, they just discussed capital-raising 11:13 – The industry Hinged is in is a "land-grab" so they're looking into raising capital to expand 11:47 – Today there are 5 full-time employees and a development team from Cogniance 12:48 – They started with a sales team for service providers 13:02 – Teams are continuing to ramp on Hinged 13:35 – Hinged was very well thought out before Tye put money into it 14:05 – Tye's salary in finance ranged from back office administration to major league baseball players 16:06 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There will always be better ways to do things—keep on brainstorming. Don't hold yourself back from your own curiosity. Be selective with who you work with; this will affect the quality of your product.