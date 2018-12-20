



732: Why AirBnB Is Using Jumio Along With Many Other Unicorns

Stephen Stuut. He's the CEO of Jumio.com. He brings more than 25 years of experience fueling corporate growth and leading technology businesses. Before Jumio, he served as a CEO of TruePosition, a leader in location-based service technology. Prior to that, he was a president and CEO of Broadband Innovations delivering digital interactivity services to cable TV providers. During his 10 years, he has raised over $30M in equity from venture capital firms and strategic investors and ultimately sold the company to Motorola in December of 2005. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – A Book from McKinsey What CEO do you follow? – John Mallone and Greg Maffei Favorite online tool? — Outlook How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Travel just a little bit less when your kids are young" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:28 – Nathan introduces Stephen to the show 02:10 – Jumio is a SaaS business, particularly, trusted identity as a service 02:18 – Jumio does identity verification and document verification 02:35 – Jumio will validate the ID, making sure it isn't fraudulent 02:40 – Jumio does biometric facial comparisons from the selfie picture and ID picture for identity verification 03:11 – Jumio's customers are merchants who need to know the identity of a person 03:19 – Airbnb is one of Jumio's customers 03:29 – Jumio caters to airlines, bitcoin companies and banks that have money-laundering requirements 04:13 – "The world is moving to the internet online clamors" 04:17 – Walking into a building and flashing your ID is quite inconvenient 04:58 – Some, like Nathan, don't bother to change their license ID even if it's unrecognizable 05:35 – Customers typically pay 1 year worth of transactions in advance 05:49 – Average contract price 07:17 – Stephen isn't the founder but is a CEO who came in later 07:23 – The founder started Jumio after he argued with a credit card about his identification 08:15 – Jumio was founded in 2014 and Stephen came in 2 years after they launched 08:32 – Stephen was brought in by the investors 08:48 – Jumio has raised $60M to date 09:14 – Jumio just broke in 150K identity verifications in a single day 10:02 – The investors of Jumio 10:48 – Jumio has processed 26M verifications in 2016 10:55 – 2017 verification number 11:21 – The team in 2015 was around 90 and now it's around 110 in the west and a thousand in India 12:01 – Jumio is a hybrid blend of computer vision, facial recognition and human integration into one 12:27 – Stephen is an optical engineer and has designed laser weapons 13:14 – Jumio is well-known in the fintech and economy space 13:25 – Jumio has a sales force direct with a team of around 20 13:50 – Jumio does trade shows in the marketplace 14:28 – Jumio has the top 4 unicorns as customers 15:34 – Different markets have different value that they see from the pricing activity 16:51 – "This is very much a grab the market share and its transactions" 17:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: It's a relief to know that verifying your identification can be easily done. Pricing value affects different markets greatly. Spend more time with your kids while they're young.