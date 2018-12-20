



730: How Two JP Morgan Men Sell $600k+ In Baby Clothes

Cam Miller and Akin Onal, the founders of MORI/BabyMori.com. Cam is the chief growth officer and co-founder at MORI. He is responsible for building out their essential babies' brand and the creative use of marketing and technology. This summer, he represented the brand as one of the 500 startups at Mountain View Accelerator. Prior to MORI, he studied an MBA at London Business School, had various roles in Australia, France and the UK, and studied engineering business development finance and event management. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Lean Startup (Cam) Most recent read book – Bhagavad Gita Favorite online tool? — Slack (Akin) How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7-7/5 (Akin) If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "I wish I got into entrepreneurship a bit sooner" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:08 – Nathan introduces Cam and Akin to the show 01:47 – Cam and Akin met at JP Morgan 02:12 – There are a lot similarities between what they were doing at JP Morgan and what they are doing now 02:19 – MORI is a direct-to-consumer business model 02:33 – MORI has over 10K customers over 50 countries acquiring 1000 additional customers per month 02:57 – The non-subscription model is what MORI have on most countries 03:05 – MORI has really high repeat orders per month 03:13 – MORI is looking to relaunch a new and improved subscription model 03:31 – The sleeping bag has been their bestseller for the last 6 months 03:51 – A repurchase is when the same customer buys the same item, but a bigger size 04:35 – Half of the revenue per month comes from repeat customers 05:15 – The sweet spot on sales for repeat customers ends around 2-2.5 y/o 05:45 – Average cart price is $100 06:26 – MORI uses Klaviyo and MailChimp for their upsell 07:21 – The website's product recommendation is manual 08:35 – 2016 topline sales was around $500K 09:00 – 2017 goal is $4M topline 10:03 – Cam and Akin have pivoted over 1 and half years 10:09 – MORI had a subscription model before the e-commerce 10:24 – After launching the latest collection in an ecommerce platform, sales went up 11:32 – The subscription is only for a specific product 13:20 – A repeat customer is the one who goes to the site to buy again 13:33 – The subscription model is almost phased out 14:22 – A lot of the products on the site are bundled, but they're not part of the subscription 14:45 – The customer cohort of MORI outgrows them 15:53 – Paid acquisition last month was $50K 16:14 – They've recently launched a retargeting program 17:00 – MORI just closed a $2M round which was an equity round 17:28 – LTV 18:14 – LTV is measured on the growth trade and not on revenue 18:31 – Pre-money valuation 19:45 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: The right model for your business can be proven by an increase of revenue. Keep in mind that your revenue growth is NOT the only basis of your LTV. Start entrepreneurship as early as possible.