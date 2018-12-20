



The Top

729: Will Edelman Digital Creator Lead New AI Marketing World?

David Dunne. He’s the CEO and co-founder of Velocidi, a marketing intelligence company that harnesses data for leading brands and agencies. In the 7 years since founding Velocidi, it enables marketers to make data-driven decisions that optimize marketing spend. David is currently leading the firm’s next chapter into artificial intelligence. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Selling the Invisible What CEO do you follow? – Richard Branson Favorite online tool? — Tidal How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5-6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Hurry up, things are changing fast, you have to move faster” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:07 – Nathan introduces David to the show 01:41 – Velocidi focuses on how AI can speed up insights 01:48 – Velocidi’s technology has always been enabling the process of analysts driving the insights 02:22 – The analysts are Velocidi’s customers 02:39 – Velocidi is a SaaS business selling licenses 03:01 – Pricing starts at $3K a month 03:23 – Average monthly RPU is around $6K 03:44 – Velocidi charges by the amount of data streams 04:20 – Velocidi uses API calls to bring in the data 04:42 – Velocidi was launched in 2010 05:19 – There are people who are with David in building Velocidi 05:44 – David was a part of a global business 06:11 – David was happy with Edelman, but he wanted to reinvent himself 07:46 – David was 43 when he started Velocidi 09:26 – Every entrepreneur takes risks 09:51 – David has always separated personal assets with work 10:15 – Velocidi was capital intensive for the first few years 10:56 – Velocidi has initially raised $3M from friends and families 11:01 – Velocidi just closed a $12M round 11:18 – David has ambitious plans for growing the business 11:49 – More capital allows you to have more options 12:10 – CAC 12:21 – Most of Velocidi’s customers are large global agencies 12:31 – Velocidi is expanding into other industries 13:45 – LTV to CAC ratio 13:58 – David tries to look at some of the classic businesses for comparison 15:19 – Velocidi focuses on what they can give to customers 16:04 – Velocidi keeps their customers for at least 5 years 16:54 – Some of Velocidi’s customers have thousands of customers and there’s a lot of room to grow 17:39 – Velocidi is innovating their product at a much faster rate 17:55 – The innovations depend on the customer's’ needs 18:21 – Velocidi is expanding their automated self-serve platform this year 18:40 – Velocidi has hundreds of customers 19:19 – Self-service means different things 20:08 – Analysts have been using excel and powerpoint 20:42 – Velocidi delivers the core-data and the clients tailor the data 21:11 – The quality of the data alongside a creative makes Velocidi’s clients standout 23:01 – David believes that data with creative is a better creative 23:55 – Average MRR 25:36 – David won’t sell Velocidi 26:53 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Entrepreneurs will always take risk—what matters is how big of a risk you’re willing to take. Focus on what you CAN commit to your customers. Things change faster than you think; so KEEP moving and don’t get left behind! Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives