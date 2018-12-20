



The Top

728: With $24m Raised, Why is He Buildling FinTech On Back of Advisors?

Aaron Klein. His career has largely been in the intersection of finance and technology. As co-founder and CEO at Riskalyze, he led the company twice to being one of The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Finance by Fast Company Magazine. Today, over 150 riskalyzers served thousands of advisors. Aaron has served as a Sierra College trustee and in his spare time, co-founded a school project for orphans and vulnerable kids in Ethiopia. Investment News has honored him as one of the industry’s 40 Under 40 executives. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Extreme Ownership What CEO do you follow? – Ben Horowitz Favorite online tool? — Twitter, Evernote and Uber How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “The most important skill that you will ever have in starting a company is making great hiring decisions” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:15 – Nathan introduces Aaron to the show 02:07 – Riskalyze’s mission is to empower the world to invest fiercely 02:20 – An average consumer struggles to invest and understand the concept of investing 02:39 – Warren Buffett said “Stock for the one thing the American consumer refuses to buy when they were at their cheapest and only wants to buy at their most expensive” 02:48 – Riskalyze invented risk numbers that they can create for short-term 03:06 – Riskalyze’s focuses on the short term 03:43 – The harm usually comes from short-term decisions 03:58 – Riskalyze needs a context to understand how to make a good short-term decision 04:11 – Investors who don’t use Riskalyze would normally ask if the 2% down on their portfolio is still okay 04:18 – 8% of that portfolio is actually normal 04:56 – “We tend to stereotype people based on their age” 05:12 – The typical questions in the industry would often base on the age of the investor 05:41 – Riskalyze has a team of academics who delve into the data and methodology behind the risk number 06:00 – Riskalyze’s technology helps the advisor assess how much risk they can handle in a quantitative-objective way 06:27 – Riskalyze works with financial advisors and helps their investors become more successful 06:45 – Riskalyze is a SaaS business 06:48 – Riskalyze is launching their auto-pilot platform 07:19 – Pricing starts at $145 a month 07:36 – Riskalyze was launched in 2011 07:41 – Prior to Riskalyze, Aaron was in a brokerage firm and saw firsthand how poorly average investors thought about risk 07:54 – Aaron told his financial advisor friend about the risk and they founded Riskalyze 08:07 – Equity was 50/50 at first 08:27 – They’ve raised and brought in investors along the way 09:03 – Investors have seen a good return of up to 10X 09:48 – Riskalyze is currently focused on going to financial advisors first 09:59 – Riskalyze was capital efficient 10:02 – First round of funding was around $420K all equity 10:23 – Riskalyze is a substantial business and their ARR was a multiple of the capital deployed 10:40 – Total funds raised to date is $24M 11:10 – Team size is 175 from 90 last October 11:24 – Based in Auburn, California 12:21 – Riskalyze currently serves 19K advisors 12:25 – There’s no free plan 12:42 – Advisors are known to be money efficient 12:59 – Riskalyze tried a free version 13:23 – The plan was originally $99 a month 13:40 – After they tested to push the price up, their conversion rate tripled 14:10 – Gross annual churn 14:32 – Riskalyze typically loses an advisor to retirement or death 14:48 – Riskalyze found a solution for retirement 15:33 – Aaron doesn’t have the number for their net expansion RPU yet 15:50 – Riskalyze rolled out their advisor product in March 2013 15:53 – Then, they went into hyper-growth mode, from 380 customers to 2000 16:24 – They lost track of the data with only 4 people 16:50 – Cost to acquire new customers 17:10 – LTV 18:00 – Nathan recommends Klipfolio as a dashboard for Aaron 18:15 – Aaron rolled out a premier tier of Riskalyze in February which is $225 19:18 – Average MRR 21:30 – Aaron shares why Warren Buffett recommends investing in Vanguard 21:31 – Vanguard fits the people who are in their 70s and 80s 22:04 – Buffett also said that going to an advisor isn’t necessary 22:18 – Aaron believes that Vanguard should still be a part of a person’s portfolio; but what about someone who is a risk 45 and Vanguard is a risk 78? 24:45 – Nathan never went to an advisor as he found them fishy 25:15 – Aaron doesn’t have any financial advisors at the moment but he will in 2-3 years 25:20 – Aaron believes that an advisor can help him maximize the money that he has for the future 26:08 – The reason to use an advisor 26:32 – Riskalyze wants people to get risk aligned with the risk they can handle 26:48 – Advisor charges a flat fee based on the investor’s asset 27:34 – The value of human vice 29:14 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If an average consumer knows his risk number, he will be more confident to invest. An advisor will not only help you manage your money, but show you how you can grow it. Focus on your hiring—this will contribute to a fast-growing company. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives