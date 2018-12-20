



726: This $500k/mo+ Entrepreneur Says Key is Minimizing Expenses

Heather Marie. She's the founder and CEO of Shoppable, a technology company that helps media companies, brands and retailers bring the checkout experience to anywhere a consumer discovers or engages with their products. While with Shoppable, she won the 2013 Women in Digital Award from L'Oreal, was named 1 of the 10 Most Powerful Millennials in Manhattan by Gotham Magazine, and 1 of the 11 Tech Gurus Changing the Luxury Game by Refinery29. The company was a 2014 Webby Award Honoree for Online Shopping, a 2016 Webby Honoree for Technical Achievement and named one of the 100 Brilliant Companies by Entrepreneur Magazine. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Never Eat Alone What CEO do you follow? – Jennifer Hyman Favorite online tool? — Boomerang for Gmail How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Just how long everything takes" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:07 – Nathan introduces Heather to the show 02:07 – Shoppable creates a technology that helps people buy what they see online 02:37 – People see products in every place 02:50 – Shoppable created a patent pending technology that provides different locations to shop that is outside the traditional retail shop 03:20 – Heather started the company in 2011 03:36 – Heather pitched Shoppable to a number of different retailers 03:49 – Shoppable launched a technology with The Wall Street Journal 04:00 – The Wall Street Journal branding was able to bring in a bunch of retailers and advertisers 04:40 – Shoppable has grown to under 30M products across the whole platform 05:28 – Shoppable brings the technology to where the consumers already are 05:40 – com uses Shoppable on their website and customers can buy directly from the website 07:24 – Shoppable brings the technology to different types of companies 07:40 – Shoppable is also integrated with publications such as WSJ, Condé Nast and others 07:58 – Shoppable is a SaaS company and charges annually for licenses 08:20 – Average customer pay is 5 figures 09:11 – Prior to Shoppable, Heather was at post acquisition of com 09:26 – Heather was a founding member of Affinity Labs 10:21 – Heather got into Affinity right after college 10:39 – The exit with Monster was all cash with an additional incentive 10:49 – Heather made it for 2 years after the acquisition, doing research on Shoppable 11:45 – Heather had to make Shoppable work 12:01 – Heather knew that she would start her own company 12:21 – Heather had debt that she was able to pay off after the acquisition 12:55 – Heather kept a part of the money for Shoppable 13:40 – Heather also had to downsize her condo to keep her expenses low 15:13 – There are ways you can increase your buffer 15:33 – Heather had to change her habits 16:22 – Shoppable has raised $5M 16:33 – The last round was a year ago 16:43 – Heather isn't selling to Shopify 16:55 – Shoppable is above breaking even 17:24 – Team size is 20 and they are all based in New York 17:53 – Heather went on a business trip to NY and on her second day, she thought that Shoppable was made for NY 18:31 – Shoppable has around 438 merchants and 2000 brands 18:38 – One merchant could have hundreds of brands 19:15 – Average ARR 21:13 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: As an entrepreneur, you need to know how to manage money well. Building a company requires research and an action plan—especially if that company is your first and last shot at building one. Be aware that things in business and in life may take longer that what you're expecting.