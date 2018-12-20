Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
725: How This $3.5m Real Estate Guy Jumped into Group Coaching
Charlie Gaudet. He’s the best-selling author of The Predictable Profits Playbook. He’s a keynote speaker and creator of predictable profits methodology—the most reliable way to systematically generate predictable profits for small businesses. He’s been an entrepreneur since the age of 4, creating his first multi-million dollar business at 24 and has helped others generate millions through his strategy. He’s received a lot of awards, recognitions and has given business advice around the world including INC, Forbes and Fox Business as well on podcast and radio. He was named one of the American Geniuses Top 50 Industry Influencers. He’s a crossfitter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter and 3-time wrestling state champion. He lives in New Hampshire with his wife, 3 adorable kidpreneurs, and 1 badass dog. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Losing My Virginity What CEO do you follow? – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Infusionsoft How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Charlie would tell himself to stay in line and pick one particular craft to master   Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:53 – Nathan introduces Charlie to the show 02:08 – Charlie is no longer in real estate 02:38 – Charlie grew his real estate company to $3-4M before getting out of it 02:46 – They built 2 roads and 30 homes 02:54 – Charlie was in Episode 343 03:21 – Charlie wasn’t having fun in real estate so he shifted 03:32 – Charlie has always been growing businesses 03:48 – Someone came to Charlie asking him to help grow his business and paid him $500 an hour 03:54 – It was in 2009 04:18 – Charlie went to $500 from hour to $2500 an hour 04:36 – Charlie realized that there is value in coaching 04:49 – Charlie ended up making 1.1M when he changed his model 05:35 – In 2016, 90% of Charlie’s income was percentage-based 06:05 – Charlie is going to a more scalable model in 2017 06:34 – Having the business that is dependent on Charlie won’t be good in the long run 06:53 – Charlie can build a system around his coaching model 07:40 – Charlie had a client in the financial space 07:44 – Charlie created 4 emails in the financial space for a 12-hour promotion that made $212K 07:56 – The client is a small business company 08:12 – Charlie had a client who was selling to lawyers who also brought in $200K from the 4 emails that Charlie curated 08:32 – In some cases, Charlie would get a percentage of top line revenue and for others, he would still get paid per hour 09:20 – The baseline payment will still depend on the client 09:38 – Charlie is highly recommended by his clients 10:26 – Charlie will also bring outside expertise to help him 10:53 – When Charlie got into a marketing promotion, they controlled the whole promotion 11:30 – Something is always bound to happen and Charlie tries to have a contingency plan 12:00 – Charlie has made most of their money from the incentive-based model 12:20 – Recently, Charlie found out that lost $75K from the incentive-based model 13:33 – Most of Charlie’s clients are using Infusionsoft 13:39 – For every email that they blast out, they have built in tracking 14:331 – Nathan is confused as to why Charlie would switch from the real estate to incentive-based coaching, which is hard to predict 14:37 – Charlie’s company is named Predictable Profits for a reason 15:26 – Charlie has different coaches delivering value 15:56 – Group coaching can work on a scalable format 18:25 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: If you lose interest in what you are doing; decide if it’s time to take the leap and pivot to something new. Something is always bound to happen, so a contingency plan is necessary. If you focus on just one craft, you can grow consistently and exponentially.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.