725: How This $3.5m Real Estate Guy Jumped into Group Coaching

Charlie Gaudet. He's the best-selling author of The Predictable Profits Playbook. He's a keynote speaker and creator of predictable profits methodology—the most reliable way to systematically generate predictable profits for small businesses. He's been an entrepreneur since the age of 4, creating his first multi-million dollar business at 24 and has helped others generate millions through his strategy. He's received a lot of awards, recognitions and has given business advice around the world including INC, Forbes and Fox Business as well on podcast and radio. He was named one of the American Geniuses Top 50 Industry Influencers. He's a crossfitter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter and 3-time wrestling state champion. He lives in New Hampshire with his wife, 3 adorable kidpreneurs, and 1 badass dog. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Losing My Virginity What CEO do you follow? – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Infusionsoft How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Charlie would tell himself to stay in line and pick one particular craft to master Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:53 – Nathan introduces Charlie to the show 02:08 – Charlie is no longer in real estate 02:38 – Charlie grew his real estate company to $3-4M before getting out of it 02:46 – They built 2 roads and 30 homes 02:54 – Charlie was in Episode 343 03:21 – Charlie wasn't having fun in real estate so he shifted 03:32 – Charlie has always been growing businesses 03:48 – Someone came to Charlie asking him to help grow his business and paid him $500 an hour 03:54 – It was in 2009 04:18 – Charlie went to $500 from hour to $2500 an hour 04:36 – Charlie realized that there is value in coaching 04:49 – Charlie ended up making 1.1M when he changed his model 05:35 – In 2016, 90% of Charlie's income was percentage-based 06:05 – Charlie is going to a more scalable model in 2017 06:34 – Having the business that is dependent on Charlie won't be good in the long run 06:53 – Charlie can build a system around his coaching model 07:40 – Charlie had a client in the financial space 07:44 – Charlie created 4 emails in the financial space for a 12-hour promotion that made $212K 07:56 – The client is a small business company 08:12 – Charlie had a client who was selling to lawyers who also brought in $200K from the 4 emails that Charlie curated 08:32 – In some cases, Charlie would get a percentage of top line revenue and for others, he would still get paid per hour 09:20 – The baseline payment will still depend on the client 09:38 – Charlie is highly recommended by his clients 10:26 – Charlie will also bring outside expertise to help him 10:53 – When Charlie got into a marketing promotion, they controlled the whole promotion 11:30 – Something is always bound to happen and Charlie tries to have a contingency plan 12:00 – Charlie has made most of their money from the incentive-based model 12:20 – Recently, Charlie found out that lost $75K from the incentive-based model 13:33 – Most of Charlie's clients are using Infusionsoft 13:39 – For every email that they blast out, they have built in tracking 14:331 – Nathan is confused as to why Charlie would switch from the real estate to incentive-based coaching, which is hard to predict 14:37 – Charlie's company is named Predictable Profits for a reason 15:26 – Charlie has different coaches delivering value 15:56 – Group coaching can work on a scalable format 18:25 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you lose interest in what you are doing; decide if it's time to take the leap and pivot to something new. Something is always bound to happen, so a contingency plan is necessary. If you focus on just one craft, you can grow consistently and exponentially.