724: The $70m+ Recruiting Company You've Never Heard Of

Colin Day. He's the chairman and CEO of a company called iCIMS which he founded in 2000 with a vision to deliver applicant tracking software, emphasizing easy-to-use, unparalleled, customer service. iCIMS is the largest stand-alone provider of talent acquisition software in the industry and stands among Forbes top 100 fastest growing private cloud companies in the country Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Good to Great What CEO do you follow? – Satya Nadella and Marc Benioff Favorite online tool? — Office 365 How many hours of sleep do you get?— 8 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Trust your gut and trust your instincts" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:08 – Nathan introduces Colin to the show 01:47 – iCIMS know they're winning by customer base 02:02 – iCIMS is next to Oracle 02:37 – iCIMS has a bedrock product that is their applicant tracking system 03:07 – iCIMS is a SaaS business 03:39 – iCIMS has multiple products, but the main product is the tracking system 03:52 – It handles compliance around data 04:14 – Pricing varies 04:21 – Recruitment becomes an important part of a company when they reach 100 employees 04:37 – iCIMS has price buckets that fit the smaller market, mid-sized and high-end markets 05:10 – How Colin started a SaaS business in 1999 05:17 – Colin graduated from Cornell with a degree in Psychology 05:23 – Colin wanted to do something entrepreneurial 05:38 – Colin's first client was from New Jersey 05:56 – Colin was logged into Comrise's proprietary system 06:21 – Colin then thought to buy the rights to Comrise's proprietary system to start his own company 06:48 – Colin started as a recruiter in 1997 07:36 – The CEO of Comrise believed in Colin 08:43 – Colin saw an opportunity and bought the system 08:57 – The CEO of Comrise loaned Colin the capital for iCIMS 09:40 – When Colin was working as a recruiter, they couldn't find enough technology to work 09:55 – It was a "hey day" when Colin spun out 10:20 – The capital was called a payroll loan 10:48 – Colin will call the CEO every time he needed money 11:11 – Colin didn't negotiate equity upfront 11:37 – iCIMS was charging monthly 12:23 – Current team size is around 650 12:33 – In November, they'll be moving from New Jersey to Old Bell Labs HQ 13:06 – iCIMS has grown without any outside money other than the loaned capital 13:17 – iCIMS has brought in a private equity company 14:14 – The money from the private equity company went directly towards the equity and not on the operational side of the company 14:29 – Besides getting an outside investor, it is also a good choice to get a private equity company 15:22 – Colin has a desire to win 16:12 – iCIMS's mandate is to convince the world to be contrarian 16:51 – Colin wants iCIMS to be the definition of winning 17:30 – Colin tries to always stay focused 18:18 – CAC 18:43 – Average annual contract price is around $30K 19:50 – Average MRR 20:40 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't be afraid to ask someone about their business plan. Always desire to win and stay focused – it works. Trust your instincts; don't doubt yourself.