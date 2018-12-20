



723: He Sold His Company to Richard Branson, Then Oil Tanked Him

Scott Duffy. He's the co-host of Business & Burgers and a contributor at Entrepreneur.com. He's also listed as one of the top 10 keynote speakers of Forbes and Entrepreneur. He started working for bestselling author and speaker, Tony Robbins. He's been a part of early stage exits and worked with big brands like CBSSport.com, NBC internet, Fox.com. He sold his last company to Richard Branson's Virgin Group. He's the best-selling author of the book called Launch!. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – You Are a Badass at Making Money What CEO do you follow? – Dave Meltzer Favorite online tool? — Skype How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5.5 to 6 hours If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "You don't win by hard work alone" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:02 – Nathan introduces Scott to the show 01:51 – Scott wants to tell The Top tribe that it is all about being real and integrity 02:01 – Scott is doing a lot of work regarding mindset 02:05 – Scott has a new book coming out called Breakthrough 02:26 – It is being published by Entrepreneur Press 02:30 – Scott was working on the timeline 02:54 – Scott shares a story about failing 02:58 – Scott had a business called Smart Charter 03:04 – Scott was looking for distribution and ended up making a deal with Virgin 03:16 – Scott was putting in $10K-15K of his personal money 03:33 – Scott closed a deal and they moved to their new office 04:12 – Scott is now officially a part of the Virgin Group 04:42 – Scott wasn't paying himself nothing before he sold the company 04:54 – Prior to Smart Charter, Scott was a part of Sports 1 USA 05:20 – Majority of Scott's savings went to Smart Charter 05:51 – Instead of taking money out out Smart Charter, Scott decided to go all in 06:18 – Scott now has equity with Virgin 06:57 – Scott sold Smart Charter in 2008 07:10 – Scott learned that the biggest job of an entrepreneur has nothing to do with business 07:19 – The most important job for an entrepreneur is to protect himself 07:44 – Smart Charter had an equity pool prior to Virgin 08:22 – The possible deal from Virgin 09:17 – In a matter of weeks, everything changed with Virgin/Smart Charter 10:05 – On Scott's first day with Virgin, he knew that if he messed up, there wouldn't be another chance 10:28 – Scott's superpower is in getting distribution for early stage companies 10:51 – As a small company, dealing with big companies does not make you better 11:19 – The deal with Virgin didn't turn out the way Scott thought it would 12:26 – As an entrepreneur, Scott thinks he was played 12:53 – Entrepreneurs have to know how to repackage the things that have happened to them 13:09 – Business & Burgers is a search for the best burger in America and offers a side of great business advice 13:14 – They hit the best restaurant and talk to the top local entrepreneur 13:35 – Next episode is Daymond John from Shark Tank 15:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Don't be discouraged; sometimes, you just have to learn things the hard way. Entrepreneurs need to know how to protect themselves. Take time building relationships – relationships are everything.