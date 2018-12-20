Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
721: 543 Upvotes Got Him on HackerNews Front Page
Owen Sadeghpour. A year ago, he was the technical employee or founder at an earlier company and has raised over $50M. Now, he’s working at a successful company. He’s also got a different project called You Exec. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Blue Ocean Strategy and How to Win Friends and Influence People What CEO do you follow? – Jeff Bezos Favorite online tool? — Squarespace How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6-10 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “The older you get the more you realize that human relationships are 50% of your work”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:05 – Nathan introduces Owen to the show 01:46 – You Exec is a community of professionals that are looking to improve their careers or the way they have relationships with people 01:57 – You Exec creates incredible resources for free and for paid members 02:13 – The paid members have the advantage of more features than the free members 02:26 – Paid members pay $4/month 02:43 – You Exec also takes insightful books, like The Lean Startup, and summarizes them 03:30 – You Exec’s content is usually posted on many different channels 03:35 – Some of these channels include Medium, LinkedIn and Facebook 03:56 – You Exec has a mailing list that people subscribe to 04:25 – You Exec used to be something else 04:33 – As a technical person, Owen would write technical articles which were posted on Hacker News, a Y-combinator news stream 04:43 – Owen’s article landed on the front page 04:59 – Owen’s first article was Google and Facebook Ad Traffic is 90% Useless 05:20 – Nathan shares how he found Owen and what piqued his interest in him 05:50 – Owen has been a follower of Hacker News 06:02 – The first article wasn’t intentionally made to blow up 06:49 – When Owen submitted the article, it got 30 upvotes only after a few minutes 07:03 – The readers were mostly looking at the tools that Owen featured 07:16 – By the time Owen got 50-60 points, Owen noticed that it wasn’t getting on the front page which was supposed to happen 07:27 – Owen got some coffee and after 6 hours, he got tons of emails and the article was on the front page 08:20 – Owen’s objective in creating the article was to share with engineers that they’re wasting their money 09:10 – The article got a total of 30K views 09:47 – Owen wants people to see You Exec’s value; that’s why they sign up 09:51 – Owen doesn’t share You Exec’s numbers 10:40 – You Exec has around 1k signups on the paid membership 11:11 – Owen has Google Analytics on while working so he saw where the referrals are coming from 11:56 – The first article still gets around 10 readers a day 12:20 – Owen focuses on insights to bring traffic 12:50 – Owen is passionate in improving patients’ lives 13:08 – Owen believes that a media company is great, but his passion lies in helping individuals 13:44 – You Exec also pays for resources 14:25 – When You Exec pushes out a weekly newsletter, they include references to the creditor 14:50 – The article should save You Exec’s members hours of work 15:25 – You Exec pushes out all the sources of things 16:44 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Create something of value and people will stick with you. More and more people are finding ways to shave hours off their workload WITHOUT sacrificing their quality of work. Relationships with your colleagues are KEY to having a great work experience.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Title
