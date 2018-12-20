



718: Air Pollution is Deadly, How Isralei Entrepreneur Is Cashing In

Ran Korber. He's the CEO and founder of BreezoMeter. His ambition is to improve the health and quality of life for billions of people across the globe by providing accurate and actionable air quality data. It's truly the leading air quality analytic company and one of Israel's top 10 promising startups in 2015 with millions of daily users. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Zero to One What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Slack and HubSpot How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Keep going, you're doing well" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:10 – Nathan introduces Ran to the show 01:57 – BreezoMeter helps companies to increase user engagement 02:38 – BreezoMeter makes the invisible visible by providing highly accurate, location-based, air quality which includes data that can be integrated to any device or technology 03:08 – Using BreezoMeter's data, the Dyson air purifier turns on whenever the air quality outside is substandard 03:16 – A notification will be sent to the Dyson app as well 03:29 – Dyson is BreezoMeter's customer and BreezoMeter tells Dyson's customers about the air purifier 03:58 – The air purifier turns on automatically and, as an owner, you want to make sure that the product you bought is working 04:37 – BreezoMeter provides a license to their APIs 04:53 – Customers pay on a monthly basis 04:58 – BreezoMeter is data as a service 05:14 – All of BreezoMeter's customers are enterprises 05:23 – The customers use BreezoMeter's data in big volumes 05:49 – Average monthly RPU is higher than $1K a month 06:04 – Ran just read Jason Lemkin's From Impossible to Inevitable 06:29 – BreezoMeter broke a million in sales last year 06:34 – Ran hopes they'll break $10M in sales this year 06:54 – Ran is an environmental engineer 07:05 – In 2012, Ran was searching to buy a house for his family 07:10 – Ran's wife has asthma and Ran knows how air pollution can have severe health effects 07:45 – We all want to protect our families 07:51 – Ran asks the bureau of protection and environment in Israel about the place with the cleanest air and they don't have any data that can answer the question 08:08 – Together with Ran's colleague, they built the app 08:19 – BreezoMeter was founded in 2014 08:26 – Team size 08:39 – BreezoMeter has raised $5M 08:48 – The last round was in July 2016 08:57 – The first round was a seed round with $2M 09:54 – All of BreezoMeter's investors are approachable and they share the same vision 10:12 – Total number of users 10:46 – Dyson has an air purifier and you can download the Dyson link app that will show the air quality data 12:00 – Customers pay depending on the combination of the features they use and the volume of API calls 12:20 – BreezoMeter earns more from their features 13:03 – BreezoMeter doesn't disclose their pricing because of their enterprise clients 13:48 – BreezoMeter caters to different industries 14:13 – CAC 15:51 – BreezoMeter raise funds to expand and increase their revenue 16:21 – For every sales rep, the revenue is $500K to $1M in annual revenue 16:37 – BreezoMeter has 4 sales rep 17:01 – The churn is due to some of the companies having medical devices 18:30 – BreezoMeter's customers are paying at least $3K a month 19:32 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Air pollution directly impacts our health—therefore, knowing the air quality around us can inform our decisions regarding what products to use. A SaaS company that serves mainly enterprise businesses has a possibility of scaling faster. Keep on going and believe that you're doing well.