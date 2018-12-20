Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
717: Why Moving Her Team to Brazil Was Genius
Emília Chagas. She’s the CEO of Contentools.com, a company that helps over 700 companies plan, create, distribute and analyze content. As a content manager for over 8 years, she has led video, book and web-based strategies at both enterprises and SMBs. She’s a 500 Startups entrepreneur and part of the Endeavor Promises Program. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Hooked and The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Eric Santos of Resultados Digitais/RD Station Favorite online tool? — ProfitWell and ChartMogul How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4-5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “How great life was”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan introduces Emília to the show 01:58 – Emília is currently in Florianópolis, Brazil 02:21 – Emília’s average salary 02:54 – Emília currently has 30 people 03:03 – Average headcount expenses 03:24 – Contentools is a SaaS model 03:31 – Contentools offers a content marketing platform for companies with marketing teams 04:04 – Everything that a marketing team needs are converged into 1 software 04:13 – Average customer pay per month varies 04:46 – Contentools does scheduling and the processes of the content workflow 05:08 – Contentools has 300 customers, 700 companies are using the platform 05:21 – Some pay through their agencies 05:35 – Average MRR 05:48 – Around $70K per month 05:58 – Contentools has raised an Angel round and will raise a seed round next year 06:08 – Total funds raised was $500K 06:19 – Contentools was launched in 2015 06:30 – Emília has been working with startups and enterprises and they have the same problem dealing with content 06:53 – Contentools went beta in July 2015 07:11 – Emília has a big dream for Contentools 07:24 – SMBs need content solutions but no one is offering them one 07:39 – “Content is the beginning of marketing” 07:55 – The 4 founders still own 80% of the company 08:43 – All of Emília’s ideas are currently focused on Contentools 08:55 – Contentools wants to create more business intelligence features and content that are targeted more to the customers’ needs 09:42 – Emília won’t sell the company at the moment 10:01 – Contentools is growing 10-20%, month over month in revenue 10:13 – Churn is usually around 2% and last month was net negative churn 10:49 – 3% gross churn 11:12 – Contentools is up selling their number of users and projects 11:58 – CAC 12:35 – 4 people on the team are focused on inbound marketing and there are also remote people 13:08 – Contentools doesn’t have paid acquisition 13:47 – Contentools is adding 20-30 new customers a month 14:07 – The Angel round was in May 2017 14:24 – Contentools is updating their leads for their fundraising next year 14:40 – Valuation won’t be out of the market 16:04 – If you fail updating one status, it’ll all be gone 17:13 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Content solutions are often offered to enterprises, but SMBs need them too. One of the cheapest forms of marketing is your content. It’s not easy for a content manager to handle the processes and workflow, so a good content management tool is necessary.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.