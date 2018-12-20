



The Top

717: Why Moving Her Team to Brazil Was Genius

Emília Chagas. She’s the CEO of Contentools.com, a company that helps over 700 companies plan, create, distribute and analyze content. As a content manager for over 8 years, she has led video, book and web-based strategies at both enterprises and SMBs. She’s a 500 Startups entrepreneur and part of the Endeavor Promises Program. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Hooked and The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Eric Santos of Resultados Digitais/RD Station Favorite online tool? — ProfitWell and ChartMogul How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4-5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “How great life was” Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:20 – Nathan introduces Emília to the show 01:58 – Emília is currently in Florianópolis, Brazil 02:21 – Emília’s average salary 02:54 – Emília currently has 30 people 03:03 – Average headcount expenses 03:24 – Contentools is a SaaS model 03:31 – Contentools offers a content marketing platform for companies with marketing teams 04:04 – Everything that a marketing team needs are converged into 1 software 04:13 – Average customer pay per month varies 04:46 – Contentools does scheduling and the processes of the content workflow 05:08 – Contentools has 300 customers, 700 companies are using the platform 05:21 – Some pay through their agencies 05:35 – Average MRR 05:48 – Around $70K per month 05:58 – Contentools has raised an Angel round and will raise a seed round next year 06:08 – Total funds raised was $500K 06:19 – Contentools was launched in 2015 06:30 – Emília has been working with startups and enterprises and they have the same problem dealing with content 06:53 – Contentools went beta in July 2015 07:11 – Emília has a big dream for Contentools 07:24 – SMBs need content solutions but no one is offering them one 07:39 – “Content is the beginning of marketing” 07:55 – The 4 founders still own 80% of the company 08:43 – All of Emília’s ideas are currently focused on Contentools 08:55 – Contentools wants to create more business intelligence features and content that are targeted more to the customers’ needs 09:42 – Emília won’t sell the company at the moment 10:01 – Contentools is growing 10-20%, month over month in revenue 10:13 – Churn is usually around 2% and last month was net negative churn 10:49 – 3% gross churn 11:12 – Contentools is up selling their number of users and projects 11:58 – CAC 12:35 – 4 people on the team are focused on inbound marketing and there are also remote people 13:08 – Contentools doesn’t have paid acquisition 13:47 – Contentools is adding 20-30 new customers a month 14:07 – The Angel round was in May 2017 14:24 – Contentools is updating their leads for their fundraising next year 14:40 – Valuation won’t be out of the market 16:04 – If you fail updating one status, it’ll all be gone 17:13 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Content solutions are often offered to enterprises, but SMBs need them too. One of the cheapest forms of marketing is your content. It’s not easy for a content manager to handle the processes and workflow, so a good content management tool is necessary. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives