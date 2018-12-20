



The Top

715: This CEO Doesn't Care That VC Has Him By Throat

Ryan Sevey. He's the CEO of Nexosis, an artificial intelligence and machine learning startup focused exclusively on developers. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Aha! How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Learn how to be true to yourself" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Ryan to the show 01:55 – Nexosis was launched in 2015 01:59 – Nexosis offers a solution that big retailers are forecasting 02:24 – Nexosis has 300 developers who use their APIs 02:56 – Nexosis has developers from the retail space who have their point-of-sale data 03:11 – Nexosis will take the developers data and give out a result 04:13 – This result can help in the decision making for the future 04:34 – Nexosis gets people to be more proactive than reactive 04:52 – Nexosis found out how companies are using their historical data 05:14 – Nexosis adds more features to training 05:23 – Nexosis's add-on layers 05:41 – With sentiment analysis, one good example is Wendy's Twitter account 06:00 – You can use the number of tweets as a numerical value that can go back to your data 06:39 – One huge case involves a Wendy's beside a convention center; Nexosis can predict future revenues 06:51 – Nexosis can predict future revenues and can understand the real impact of an event 07:23 – Nexosis focuses on the developer ecosystem 07:38 – Nexosis charges .10₵ per 1000 predictions 08:17 – Nexosis makes money once the developer talks to the enterprise and shows the API 08:43 – Nexosis charges the developers by consumption 09:24 – Average pay per customer depends on the data that they have which usually starts at $10K 09:42 – Nexosis was founded in 2015 09:53 – Ryan and his co-founder have been looking at machine learning since 2012 10:09 – Nexosis was originally considered an information security company 10:21 – Team size is 15 and they're based in Ohio 10:38 – Nexosis has millions of API calls per month but their focus is on the number of developers 11:30 – Ryan's vision is for developers to enjoy Nexosis, be it as a hobby or use in a professional way 11:55 – Nexosis is currently serving 100 different enterprise type of developers 12:26 – What Ryan sees is when a developer signs up, he'll make 1-2 projects then invite his friend to try Nexosis 12:57 – Most of the developers are already in a company 13:10 – MRR 13:20 – Nexosis has raised a little less than $7M 13:39 – The long term goal for Nexosis is to raise more 13:56 – Twilio has survived their early days with VC funding 14:26 – Nexosis measures expansion rate rather than the churn 15:37 – Nexosis aims for 100% month over month growth and at the moment, they're hitting it 16:30 – Consumption in terms of the number of predictions is over a million 17:55 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: There are companies who rely mostly on raising funds to scale. Knowing the data for your FUTURE can help in your decision making TODAY. No matter what—be true to yourself!