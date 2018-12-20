Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
715: This CEO Doesn't Care That VC Has Him By Throat
Ryan Sevey. He’s the CEO of Nexosis, an artificial intelligence and machine learning startup focused exclusively on developers. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Hard Thing About Hard Things What CEO do you follow? – Elon Musk Favorite online tool? — Aha! How many hours of sleep do you get?— 4 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Learn how to be true to yourself”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:25 – Nathan introduces Ryan to the show 01:55 – Nexosis was launched in 2015 01:59 – Nexosis offers a solution that big retailers are forecasting 02:24 – Nexosis has 300 developers who use their APIs 02:56 – Nexosis has developers from the retail space who have their point-of-sale data 03:11 – Nexosis will take the developers data and give out a result 04:13 – This result can help in the decision making for the future 04:34 – Nexosis gets people to be more proactive than reactive 04:52 – Nexosis found out how companies are using their historical data 05:14 – Nexosis adds more features to training 05:23 – Nexosis’s add-on layers 05:41 – With sentiment analysis, one good example is Wendy’s Twitter account 06:00 – You can use the number of tweets as a numerical value that can go back to your data 06:39 – One huge case involves a Wendy’s beside a convention center; Nexosis can predict future revenues 06:51 – Nexosis can predict future revenues and can understand the real impact of an event 07:23 – Nexosis focuses on the developer ecosystem 07:38 – Nexosis charges .10₵ per 1000 predictions 08:17 – Nexosis makes money once the developer talks to the enterprise and shows the API 08:43 – Nexosis charges the developers by consumption 09:24 – Average pay per customer depends on the data that they have which usually starts at $10K 09:42 – Nexosis was founded in 2015 09:53 – Ryan and his co-founder have been looking at machine learning since 2012 10:09 – Nexosis was originally considered an information security company 10:21 – Team size is 15 and they’re based in Ohio 10:38 – Nexosis has millions of API calls per month but their focus is on the number of developers 11:30 – Ryan’s vision is for developers to enjoy Nexosis, be it as a hobby or use in a professional way 11:55 – Nexosis is currently serving 100 different enterprise type of developers 12:26 – What Ryan sees is when a developer signs up, he’ll make 1-2 projects then invite his friend to try Nexosis 12:57 – Most of the developers are already in a company 13:10 – MRR 13:20 – Nexosis has raised a little less than $7M 13:39 – The long term goal for Nexosis is to raise more 13:56 – Twilio has survived their early days with VC funding 14:26 – Nexosis measures expansion rate rather than the churn 15:37 – Nexosis aims for 100% month over month growth and at the moment, they’re hitting it 16:30 – Consumption in terms of the number of predictions is over a million 17:55 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: There are companies who rely mostly on raising funds to scale. Knowing the data for your FUTURE can help in your decision making TODAY. No matter what—be true to yourself!   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
