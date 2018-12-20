Podcast / The Top
The Top
The Top
713: You'll Never Guess What Salary They Gave Up To Launch Their Startup
Ryan Hungate. He’s the co-founder of Simplifeye, it’s the number one technology experience for healthcare providers, patients and their businesses. The company’s platform of software solution health care providers improve productivity, efficiency and profitability. Ryan is an orthodontist and previous Apple retail strategist and Zach is a previous founder and Wall Street alum with a background in Tech MNA. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Lean Startup (Zach) What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Calendly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 (Zach) 3 (Ryan) If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “How difficult business can actually be”   Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:11 – Nathan introduces Ryan and Zach to the show 01:54 – Ryan’s dad was a doctor 03:00 – Simplifeye tries to make doctors’ lives easier 03:28 – Simplifeye provides the patients’ information before they walk in during checkups 04:03 – Ryan and Zach are VC buddies 04:07 – They’ve raised money from their hedge fund friends 04:12 – They applied at AngelPad 04:35 – Simplifeye was a halfway project and they thought it would be big 04:52 – it was in 2015 when they got into AngelPad 05:02 – Zach gave up hundreds of thousands in a salary when he joined Simplifeye 05:14 – Ryan gave up his $500K salary 05:34 – They rationalize building a startup by getting validation from different capital companies 06:01 – They also know that they can be in every doctor’s office 06:17 – Simplifeye has raised $3.5M 06:24 – Angelpad’s terms 06:50 – It was September 2015 when Ryan and Zach came out to NY and ended up coming out with AngelPad strong 07:21 – Simplifeye’s customers are healthcare practitioners who pay on a monthly basis 07:25 – Simplifeye tries to involve everybody—to teams of doctors, nurses, dentists and others 08:18 – Average pay is $2400 a year 08:39 – Expansion revenue is based on the size of the practice 09:08 – Simplifeye is also HIPAA compliant chat 09:28 – Simplifeye started with the Apple watch 10:00 – Nathan had Laurence Girard on Episode 575 who talked about the HIPAA compliant chat 10:16 – Being HIPAA compliant is a huge advantage for you 10:20 – Doctors communicate with each other in an insecure manner 10:35 – The limited standard 10:56 – Doctors will pay a fee if they break the standard 11:29 – Simplifeye always tries to be transparent 11:46 – Having Simplifeye can make doctors feel better in their daily processes 11:53 – Simplifeye just passed 1000 office signups 12:03 – MRR 12:44 – Simplifeye has 90% annual retention 13:24 – Team size is 13 14:42 – The Famous Five   3 Key Points: Doctors feel more comfortable using HIPAA compliant products and services. You have to trust your product in order to take that leap from the corporate world. Enjoy what you’re doing and believe that you WILL be successful.   Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator– The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible– Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives
Play
Title
1244 Why Freshbooks CEO was Anti-VC, then Raised $75m
1243 Infusionsoft North of $100m in ARR, Details of Mars Mission to 5m SMB Customers
1242 How AdRoll Launched New RollWorks Product, Added $2m in ARR in 4 Months
1241 His New Way to Prospect Just Passed $1m in ARR, $5.4m Raised
1240 Everlance Passes $150k in MRR, Saves 30,000 Customers Big Time Tax Dollars
1239 SailThru raised $50m, now profitable, 20% yoy growth, whats next?
1238 With $50k in MRR, They Help Building Developers Scale
1237 Why He Gave Up $5m Agency for Customer Data SaaS Play
1236 He's Currently Raising $3m on $13m Pre, Will He Get The Valuation He Wants?
1235 How He's Hit 2% Gross Logo Churn in SMB SEO Tech Space
1234 How He Bootstrapped to $160m in ARR in HR Space
1233 With 4m Customers, $4b Transfered Every Month, is Transferwise The Cheaper Bank Of The Future?
1232 I should have sold my first company sooner, now LeadDyno $1m+
1231 How He Launched Channel Partnership on Day 1 After Losing Millions
1230 Collibra passes $60m in ARR, $133m Raised for Data Governance
1229 This Single Mom is Turning Mexican Propane Industry on its Head
1228 SwiftPage ACT CEO "We're 1-2 Years Away from $100M in ARR"
1227 Would $24m ARR Dashlane Ever Merge with LastPass?
1226 How GrowSumo is Covering Base Expenses While Growing Performance Based Revenue
1225 Enterprise Management Company Alfresco Passes $100M ARR, IPO Next?
1224 CrispThinking passes $10m in ARR helping Enterprise Manage Social Media
1223 Just $1m Raised and $1m+ in MRR as Formstack Grows in Indianapolis
1222 Workable CEO on Saying "No" to Acquisition Offers, $20m+ in ARR
1221 JaneApp Raises $0 Dollars, Passes $4.7m in ARR Helping Patients Schedule Sessions
1220 How He Shields Himself from SMB Churn with 1200 Resellers, $2.3m/mo in Revenue
1219 Will Prosperworks and it's 10,000 Paying Customers Win CRM Wars?
1218 This Browser Notification Company Just Hit 400 Customers, $600k ARR
1217 We've increased employee retention 30% at call centers
1216 PandaDoc CEO: "We've passed $1m in monthly bookings"
1215 Cloudability CEO: We're Past $20m in ARR, 11% of Total AWS Spend

All Series

How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.