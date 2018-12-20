



710: How This SaaS Company is Using $20 Million to Scale

Allan Willie. He's the co-founder and CEO of Klipfolio, a software-as-a-service dashboard company with over 8500 paying customers including Jet.com, Zendesk, Aviva and Ikea. He previously co-founded a company called Espial, an internet device software firm that is now publicly traded on TSX. He lives in Ottawa with his wife and 2 daughters. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Lead by Greatness What CEO do you follow? – Tobias Lütke Favorite online tool? — SEO Plus Chrome plug in and Owler How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6.5-7.5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Listen, build something of value and then see if you could raise money" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:07 – Nathan introduces Allan to the show 01:50 – All of the meeting rooms in Klipfolio's office have different wallpaper 02:12 – Klipfolio is an online, cloud-based, dashboard vendor 02:18 – Klipfolio works with mid-sized businesses who use them for everything 02:40 – Nathan uses Klipfolio quite aggressively, especially for his Facebook live streams 04:17 – When Allan was last on The Top, he was passing 7K customers—now he has 8500 customers 04:36 – In January, Klipfolio announced a $12M raise which was an insight round from existing investors 05:14 – The initial round was to raise an external round 05:43 – "We did use market to validate" 06:12 – Klipfolio had verbal offers that were lucrative 06:40 – The valuation were multiples for some of the terms 07:00 – Klipfolio also had some acquisition discussions 08:08 – Allan won't call the acquisition discussions offers, because it would still have to go through a lot 08:59 – In every acquisition discussion, you want to layer how much information to present to another company 09:35- Customers usually get the $70 plan for the first month, then move up to $150 in a year 10:10 – Some of the customers are partners who can pay directly or pay as a partner 10:24 – 30% of Klipfolio's income come from their partner channels 10:35 – Last month revenue was $500-600K 11:16 – Klipfolio's valuation was between $700-800K 11:25 – Some of the VCs that Allan has talked to are putting terms in place with a higher valuation 11:47 – You have to sustain your valuation to get into the next round 12:34 – Anything on Klipfolio is being tracked 13:15 – The weirdest use case 13:25 – There are NGOs who use Klipfolio to push some of their metrics out 13:34 – Red Cross uses Klipfolio for flooding, zika virus and other stuff that is happening in Africa 14:11 – Churn has gone up slightly 14:35 – Klipfolio started paid ads for $120K a month 14:41 – Klipfolio has a blog about the lessons they've learned from Facebook Ads 15:24 – One of the cons of ads is that the conversion rate drops and churn goes up—which is normal 15:40 – CAC 15:54 – LTV 16:05 – LTV to CAC is still relatively healthy 16:26 – Team size is around 90 16:47 – The team is moving to a new space in November 18:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Maintain your valuation in order to get into the next round. Not all acquisition talks are considered offers. A company of great value has a better chance of raising money and getting acquired down the road.