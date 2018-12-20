



709: 17,000 Using This To Manage Wardrobe Efficiently

Blake Smith. He's the CEO and co-founder of Cladwell, a clothing company that doesn't sell clothing. His goal is to fight for sustainability and human labor practices by enabling people to buy fewer, but better clothes. Blake was at The Top a year ago where he articulated that they passed 11,500 customers with each customer paying $6/month; so, they were doing about $70K MRR a year ago. They were at about 5% churn, monthly spending and at $17 to acquire new customers. They're based in Cincinnati and they've raised about $1.8M and $100K in revenue. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Wooden on Leadership What CEO do you follow? – Ben Horowitz Favorite online tool? — Calendly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 2 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – Blake would tell himself the importance of following your curiosity as opposed to having a strategy or a plan Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:04 – Nathan introduces Blake to the show 01:59 – Cladwell's current customers is around 17K in number 02:06 – Cladwell is an everyday styling app 02:50 – When you go to the Cladwell's website, you'll click "buy" 02:58 – Cladwell is also downloadable in the App store 03:12 – Cladwell is doing pricing tests 03:45 – Cladwell looks at other SaaS products that customers are paying for 04:02 – Cladwell also looks at other workout apps 04:21 – Cladwell is looking into charging $9 04:41 – "We're going forward unless proven otherwise" 04:47 – Pricing tests never end, especially with SaaS 05:31 – Last month total revenue is around $60K 05:41 – Cladwell used to bill quarterly 05:49 – Cladwell is around 900K ARR 06:17 – 80% of Cladwell's customers are using the web app on their mobile devices 06:42 – Last year's revenue in the same month 07:19 – Marketing spend last year 07:32 – Cladwell has recently raised a $1.2M round 08:07 – 2016 total sales is $760K 09:35 – Blake explains how the app works on a daily basis 09:40 – Every morning, the Cladwell app gives a recommendation of what to wear 09:53 – Cladwell recommends 3 outfits basing on what's in your closet and the daily weather 10:18 – Cladwell will also know what you wore for 3 days 10:55 – The more that you use the app, the better the experience is 11:35 – Majority of Cladwell's users are working millennial moms 12:18 – People have tried Cladwell's ideas before and onboarding was the biggest issue 12:33 – Cladwell did something similar to Google venture's sprint design process 12:56 – Cladwell provides a feed of all the potential items in a person's wardrobe 13:34 – A female customer will have an average of 60-70 pieces of clothing in her wardrobe 13:58 – The onboarding process is now easier for customers because of the feed 15:30 – Team size is around 15 16:02 – Cladwell's currently spending is still TBD 16:18 – Churn rate is a bit high 16:50 – From the 17K customers, around 5K has downloaded the app 18:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Onboarding is one of the biggest challenges for a styling company, customers lose interest using the product. More and more millennial mothers are finding it hard to manage their time; having an app that will save them time daily is heaven sent. Follow your curiosity—it can lead you to something GREAT.