708: $35M Raised to Tell IT Departments What Alerts Are Important

Assaf Resnick. He's the founder and CEO of BigPanda, an algorithm-make IT operations platform that turns IT alert noise into insight, unifies fragmented operations and enables digital enterprises to attain dramatic or pretty high service levels. Prior to founding the company, he was an investor for Sequoia Capital where he focused on early stage companies across enterprise software, SaaS and the internet sector. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – The Goal What CEO do you follow? – N/A Favorite online tool? — Salesforce How many hours of sleep do you get?— 5 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – "Start a company early" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:17 – Nathan introduces Assaf to the show 01:52 – Sometimes, Assaf would still ask himself why he left Sequoia 02:00 – Assaf spent 6 years in Sequoia and it was an opportunity of a lifetime 02:19 – Assaf started in Sequoia when he was 29 02:36 – Assaf was bitten by the entrepreneur bug, so he left Sequoia 03:30 – Assaf's stayed in Sequoia for personal career growth 03:43 – Sequoia is different from other VC firms 04:31 – For Assaf, Sequoia expresses the combination of opportunities in the market 05:33 – Assaf is proud of the deals that he had made with Sequoia 06:00 – Assaf found Snaptu to be an interesting deal they invested in 07:00 – BigPanda automates the ability of human-beings and IT operations to keep up with data centers that are radically evolved 07:50 – The big part of IT spending usually goes to the engineers 08:00 – In the data centers, they have to keep the software and infrastructure that is radically transforming running 08:40 – A data company needs to have a handful of tools, data centers and servers 09:15 – One of BigPanda's clients is a Fortune 50 and a large networking company 09:30 – The company now has SaaS offerings and gives the SLA (Service Level Agreement) that they promise to companies 10:15 – The company has teams of engineers in Ukraine, California and India that use 15 monitoring tools to see what is happening 10:37 – The company has 70K data points they need to keep track 11:05 – The amount of data engineers they need has become an issue 11:27 – The problems in the war room can be both preventative and reactionary 11:45 – BigPanda uses a lot machine learning and dynamic classroom instruction to get through the noise 12:10 – An alert can be a problem with the server and something that you can just leave out 13:31 – One should examine if the "if/then statements" are dynamic 13:45 – The "if/then statements" vary day by day, then variables change quickly 14:13 – BigPanda was launched in 2012 14:20 – BigPanda is a SaaS company which charges annually 14:45 – Pricing average 14:51 – BigPanda caters to very large companies 15:20 – Team size is 60 15:28 – BigPanda has raised almost $35M 15:46 – BigPanda has done a regional series B 16:08 – BigPanda partners with Sequoia, Mayfield and In Battery 16:28 – At the end of 2015, people started devaluing some unicorns 16:59 – When Assaf saw rain clouds forming, he thought it made sense to get a winter coat from a capital perspective 17:40 – BigPanda had plenty of pipelines 18:02 – Half of the company is based in Palo Alto and half is in Tel Aviv, Israel 19:03 – Half of the people are in engineering and product, the other half is marketing 19:49 – BigPanda is very disciplined with their model 20:39 – BigPanda has around 25 companies from Fortune 500 22:20 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: If you've committed to always being there for your client, you better follow through on that. No matter how many engineers you have, there's always a chance of them missing a lapse in the data. Start your business as early as possible.