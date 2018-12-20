



707: Government Gives Him Power to Let Non-Accredited Investors Invest

Manny Fernandez. He's a Stanford University educated Angel investor, serial entrepreneur and best-selling author featured on CNBC's Make Me a Millionaire Inventor premier episode. He's been successfully investing his own ideas as well as taking companies from startup to exit. Recently, he was named by INC magazine as one of the 33 entrepreneurs to watch in 2016. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – Think and Grow Rich What CEO do you follow? – Steve Jobs Favorite online tool? — LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook How many hours of sleep do you get?— 6 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? –"Wisdom and experience beats, no matter how [many] great talents you have" Time Stamped Show Notes: 01:11 – Nathan introduces Manny to the show 01:51 – Manny's first company was an investment property 02:10 – It was a 6-figure transaction 02:21 – Manny decided that he wanted to go from 1 investment to 10 02:39 – One of Manny's most notable investments is TaskRabbit 02:58 – Manny is the founder of SF Angels which has 32 members 03:08 – The deal flow comes from others 03:30 – The funds for an Angel round is $250K per year 03:46 – As an Angel, you're looking for the deal flow 04:46 – One of the members of SF Angels is an early investor of TaskRabbit and SF Angels was invited 05:00 – Angels can invest as an individual or as a group 05:32 – Everyone has different preferences 06:31 – Some of the investors in SF Angels are successful enough 07:01 – The potential of investing in SF Angels is different from real estate 07:11 – If you're investing in something that is really working well, results are astronomical 07:47 – Manny suggests to invest only what you can afford to lose 07:56 – Everyone has different financial workflow and abilities 08:31 – Manny has put in greater than normal in angel investing 08:49 – Normal is around 2-5% 09:19 – DreamFunded allows everyday Americans to invest as small as $1 into a company 09:35 – DreamFunded is the first platform in Silicon Valley to receive the approval to allow non-accredited investors to invest, so they're accepting accredited investors and ordinary people 10:03 – Manny has been on the screening community of TiE Angels 10:11 – Manny is good at doing his due-diligence 10:29 – DreamFunded applied as a registered funding portal 11:15 – Manny has personally vetted on the deals on DreamFunded 12:06 – DreamFunded has a legal disclosure where investors can see the minimum amount they have to close to in order to close the transaction 12:33 – The information is not readily available on the website 13:02 – Investors will get an email telling them the closing dates 13:23 – DreamFunded gets 5% upon closing and the 2%the company is offering 13:50 – There are over 30 companies that have closed deals in DreamFunded 13:56 – Over $35M total funds raised 14:07 – The non-accredited investor is still new 14:16 – DreamFunded has not released their total funds raised from non-accredited 14:36 – The first approval for non-accredited was received by DreamFunded in July 2016 14:54 – DreamFunded was launched fall 2014 15:01 – Average team size is 10 15:16 – DreamFunded's model changes overtime 16:02 – A company can raise its target and at the same time, receive an investment from a big company 17:15 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: Invest only on what you afford to lose. Investing in a company that is already working is smart, but venturing into other investment streams requires your due diligence. Listen to your mentors, they are mentors for a reason.