



The Top

699: The Fired ConvertKit Co-Founder You've Never Heard Of, Father Made Me Feel "Not Worth Enough"

Dan Gamito. He now leads partnerships and B&D for a company called ManyChat. Formerly, he led the customer success team for ConvertKit. Famous Five: Favorite Book? – N/A What CEO do you follow? – Des Traynor Favorite online tool? — Calendly How many hours of sleep do you get?— 7 If you could let your 20-year old self, know one thing, what would it be? – “Just chill out” Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:47 – Nathan introduces Dan to the show 01:16 – ManyChat is marketing automation platform for Facebook Messenger 01:28 – ManyChat is a SaaS business 01:38 – Nathan uses ManyChat and struggles with the emotional factor 02:11 – Users struggle with emotion because of the automation side of ManyChat 02:14 – Think about how people use messenger 02:29 – Dan suggests in keeping your messages informal, straight to the point and write what people would find valuable in EVERY sentence 02:49 – People are now shifting to Messenger from email marketing 02:57 – Messenger is different from email 03:05 – Nathan shares how he struggles figuring out what messages to set 03:54 – How can people use ManyChat in a simple way? 04:04 – Dan challenges us to look at our phones and see who we want to talk to at that moment 04:17 – Build the interactions up from the bottom 04:19 – The goal is to make people want to have a live chat conversation with you 04:51 – ManyChat can be part of your funnel 05:49 – ManyChat has a partnership with Sean of Soul Space Media 06:04 – Sean’s wife had a case study of ManyChat on their podcast 06:10 – DigitalMarketer did a case study, as well 07:05 – For 0-500 subscribers, pricing is $10 07:18 – Average customer pay 07:51 – ManyChat has been around for about a year and a half 08:38 – ManyChat has raised a seed round from 500 Startups 09:02 – ManyChat has raised around a million 09:19 – ManyChat has over 40K bots 10:26 – Dan on leaving ConvertKit 10:33 – Dan was Nathan’s first hire at ConvertKit 10:45 – Dan did everything to add value to the company, more specifically in customer success 10:56 – Dan has launched his own software product prior to ConvertKit 11:27 – Dan saw Nathan trying to compete with Infusionsoft 11:41 – Dan was like a silent co-founder 12:12 – Dan ended up not being a good fit for ConvertKit 12:54 – Both Dan and Nathan are both headstrong and their communication broke down 13:16 – Nathan terminated Dan on short notice 13:50 – Dan was naïve and inexperienced during that time 14:19 – “I walked in completely unprepared” 15:01 – Nathan gave an offer to Dan 15:30 – Nathan explains how equity works in startups 16:16 – Dan thought he didn’t value himself very much 19:10 – Dan is now almost 30 19:31 – Dan was pursued by ManyChat’s CEO Mike 19:55 – “He believed in me” 20:13 – Dan approached ManyChat with what he could add to it and the structure that he could build 20:21 – Dan knew he could do it by heart 20:36 – Team size is over 15 20:49 – Dan still has no equity 21:03 – Dan joined ManyChat in November of 2016 22:38 – “Time-boxing things and putting expectations around things is never going to work” 24:00 – The Famous Five 3 Key Points: In new work opportunities, know your contract by heart. Know your worth—don’t undervalue yourself. Automation can sacrifice the emotional and interpersonal interaction with your customers. Resources Mentioned: The Top Inbox – The site Nathan uses to schedule emails to be sent later, set reminders in inbox, track opens, and follow-up with email sequences Klipfolio – Track your business performance across all departments for FREE Hotjar – Nathan uses Hotjar to track what you’re doing on this site. He gets a video of each user visit like where they clicked and scrolled to make the site a better experience Acuity Scheduling – Nathan uses Acuity to schedule his podcast interviews and appointments Host Gator – The site Nathan uses to buy his domain names and hosting for the cheapest price possible Audible – Nathan uses Audible when he’s driving from Austin to San Antonio (1.5-hour drive) to listen to audio books Show Notes provided by Mallard Creatives