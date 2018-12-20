



The Top

696: The Debate: Are Patents "Entrepreneurial" Or Unfair?

Dimitris Giannoccaro. He founded IAMIP, in 2013, after an extensive career in engineering and intellectual property together with some of the strongest leaders and inventors at ABB. The urgent need for digitizing an intellectual property world and maximizing the potential of intellectual property successfully has been felt during his work at his company. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:44 – Nathan introduces Dimitris to the show 01:31 – IAMIP is a typical SaaS company 01:56 – IAMIP is where users can collaborate in real-time in order to access all the patents 02:49 – IAMIP has 3 target groups: small startups, medium-size companies and corporations 03:06 – Small startups still need to know how to protect their solution 03:22 – Medium and corporations are big companies and they want to make sure no one is infringing on their rights 04:12 – If you want to get acquired later on, you want to make sure you don't infringe on other's rights 04:42 – Patents are important for product 04:58 – Patents are also filed on services 05:32 – As a consumer, the focus is on the usability of the product or service 05:40 – If you want to make money right and keep growing, you want to have your IP 06:08 – Team size is 14 06:19 – IAMIP was launched 3 years 06:23 – Average MRR is $60K 06:38 – IAMIP currently has 500 users 06:54 – There are 62 paying customers 07:18 – IAMIP raised 2 years ago, but it was initially bootstrapped 07:34 – Dimitris was 37 when he launched IAMIP 08:05 – IAMIP managed to have their first client after a few months 08:22 – IAMIP has 2 founders and the split is 50/50 08:59 – Dimitris regretted not inviting more people 09:55 – IAMIP has raised $1M on the first round 10:01 – IAMIP is in the process of raising an equity round 10:27 – Dimitris based the valuation on the future number of customers 11:08 – IAMIP didn't give a discount on their first round which is an equity round 11:44 – Gross customer churn 12:16 – Dimitris' tactic on having 0 churn 12:46 – 2016 revenue 13:08 – 2017 goal 13:16 – IAMIP has recently been accepted by the UCLA Amazon program 13:33 – CAC 13:59 – Everybody is part of the sales team 14:30 – All of the people on the team are engineers and the 7 spend additional time in sales 14:51 – LTV 16:17 – The Famous Five